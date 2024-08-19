Olivia Dunne Spotted With Tiffany Stratton During Trip to New York; Leaves Fans Confused: ‘Which One’s Which’

Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time while also adding experiences and memories lately. Recently, she made her way to New York City over the weekend to attend the Fanatics Fest event.

During the same outing, the 21-year-old athlete was spotted with the American professional wrestler and former gymnast Tiffany Stratton, both of them wearing black outfits, further making everyone confused.

A Media and News Agency took to X to share a picture from Stratton’s Instagram Story that features the two beautiful ladies in one picture. They even captioned it; “Tiffany Stratton and Livvy Dunne finally linked up. Generational talent in one photo. #FanaticsFest #FFNYC”

Shortly after this, fans from all over the world started sharing remarks on the post, often because of the confusion between the two, one who is a college gymnast and the other being a former gymnast. One fan wrote; “Which one's Which”

Another one surprisingly added; “Are they long lost sisters or something? Because DAMN.”

Lastly one commented, “2 QUEENS”

Here are some other remarks:

It is important to note that Dunne, who is all set to compete for the fifth year at LSU, engaged in multiple activities at the recent event. She even surprised her fans as she imitated Paul Skenes' pitching.

The social media influencer wore Skenes' jersey and also wore a mustache to look like the MLB player. Additionally, Dunne even received a championship belt for her college legacy on behalf of the Fanatics and WWE.

Meanwhile, in the same event, Tiffany Stratton talked about her superstar lifestyle after her amazing outing at February’s Elimination Chamber in Australia.

In an interview with amNewYork Metro, the 25-year-old said; “I really feel like everything kind of happened overnight. I feel like in Australia, at Elimination Chamber, is kind of when everything happened for me. You know, the whole arena was chanting ‘Tiffy Time.’ And ever since then, I feel like everything has kind of fallen into place. It’s been amazing.”

For the unversed, Stratton joins WWE after making a significant impact in the gymnastics world and being named to the 2016 U.S. National Team. With the same dedication, she has even made her name in wrestling as well.

