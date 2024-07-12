Olivia Dunne Stuns In Dazzling Shimmery Golden Dress At ESPY Awards 2024 Alongside Former Wimbledon Finalist Eugenie Bouchard

Olivia Dunne transformed the red carpet into her own fashion runway at the 2024 ESPY Awards. The LSU gymnast, social media personality, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model commanded attention and confidence at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, as she posed for photographers in a shimmery golden gown with a long, twirl-worthy skirt and halter neckline with a cutout.

Whereas former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard slayed in ain tiny sequin dress. The Canadian briefly announced plans to walk away from tennis to focus on pickleball. But, Bouchard is not done with the sport and plans to juggle rackets. She told The Times: “I’m going to put tennis tournaments in where I can fit them in my schedule”

Olivia Dunne took more than 2.5 hours to get ready for ESPY Awards 2024

Dunne told PEOPLE on the red carpet that it took her 2.5 hours to prepare for the event, and she was excited to be there with her LSU colleagues.

"They deserve all the hype just as much as I do — and the Hayley Bryant getting the recognition that she deserves," she gushed.

As for her decision to return to LSU, she told PEOPLE, "I decided right in the after season actually that I was coming back, but to finally announce it was still like a weight off my chest."

Dunne, a New Jersey native, always arrives in style, whether she's battling on the mats in bejeweled outfits or posting outfit-of-the-day photographs to her 5 million Instagram followers. For example, she just shared a photo of the stylish minidress and shoes she wore to Michael Rubin's star-studded Hamptons White Party on July 4.

Her sophisticated sense of style extends to the red carpet. When she made her ESPYs debut in 2022, she donned a beautiful white halterneck gown with a beaded collar, cementing her role as a trailblazer.

Here are Full List of ESPY Award winners this year



Best athlete, men's sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Best athlete, women's sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Best team: South Carolina women's basketball Best college athlete, men's sports: Jayden Daniels, LSU football Best college athlete, women's sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa basketball Best breakthrough athlete: Juju Watkins, USC women’s basketball Best comeback athlete: Simone Biles, gymnast Advertisement Best record-breaking performance: Caitlin Clark breaking NCAA scoring record, Iowa Best championship performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics Best play: Lamar Jackson's AFC championship self-catch, Baltimore Ravens Best NFL player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Best MLB player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Los Angeles Dodgers Best NHL player: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Best WNBA player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces Best NBA player: Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Best driver: Max Verstappen, Red Bull F Best golfer: Scottie Scheffler Best athlete with a disability: Brenna Huckaby, snowboarder Sports humanitarian team of the year: Angel City Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley Icon Award: Nick Saban Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui surfing community

