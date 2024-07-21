Olivia Dunne Turns Heads Alongside Model Grace Boor at Luke Combs Concert After MLB All-Star Games

Olivia Dunne recently attended another mesmerizing event, a Luke Combs concert on Friday (July 19). She was seen hanging out with friend and model Grace Boor at MetLife Stadium.

As always, the 21-year-old influencer took to her Instagram stories to share some glimpses of her outing, but this time with Boor from the concert. Let us brief you more about the same!

Olivia Dunne and model Grace Boor spotted at Luke Combs Concert

The recent Luke Combs concert featured some of the best performances on Friday night. At the same event, Olivia Dunne marked her presence wearing a white top and denim bottom, as well as an LSU hat.

She was accompanied by Grace Boor, who was also donning a white top and a denim bottom, just like Dunne. The duo then went on to post a few pictures and videos of them having a great outing on their Instagram stories while enjoying the country star's performance.

It is important to note that just a few days ago, the Social media influencer was seen busy accompanying her beau, Paul Skenes, for his debut at the MLB All-Star Games. The power couple were spotted together almost the entire week, and Dunne couldn't stop but cheer for Skenes time and again.

Olivia Dunne supported Paul Skenes at the MLB All-Star Games

Just last week, Olivia Dunne was seen at Arlington, Texas, for the MLB All-Star Game. Firstly, she attended the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15, with the Pirates’ rookie, wearing a shirt with a printed cowboy boot with Skenes' name on it.

Furthermore, Dunne was at the stadium of the MLB All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 17th. At that time, she wore a National League jersey over a black T-shirt with "Skenes" written on it. She was also amazed by Skenes' great performance during the game as he threw seven pitches at 98.2 mph.

Talking about his great form, Dunne went on to say, as quoted by the NY Post, “My brain can’t even process how hard he throws. It is incredible and it’s such a joy to watch. He’s a great baseball player, but an even better person.”

It is important to note that Skenes’ National League team eventually lost to the American League by 5-3 by the end of the event. However, Dunne, being a perfect girlfriend and supporting her beau, didn't go unnoticed by fans.

