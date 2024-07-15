Olivia Dunne Twins With Beau Paul Skenes As They Travel To All-Star MLB Game In Luxurious Private Jet

Paul Skenes and Olivia "Livvy" Dunne traveled to Texas for the MLB All-Star Game in 2024. They were treated like royalty. The top NIL earner and gymnast for LSU, who will be returning for her fifth and last season of eligibility with the Lady Tigers, posted a picture of the pair on Instagram on Sunday, showing them posing in front of a private plane.

The 21-year-old Dunne wrote on Instagram , "All-Star game bound!" and included a heart-hands emoji. It happened during their weekend-long stay in Chicago, when, before the All-Star break, the Pirates defeated the White Sox twice.

Paul Skenes is the first Pirates pitcher in 50 years to get drafted in MLB All-Star this year

According to USA Today, after Dunne made history by being the first player selected with the top overall pick in the draft and then chosen to the All-Star squad the following year, he stunned Skenes with a balloon display that said "All-Star."

Skenes received encouragement from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model as he was called up to make his Major League Baseball debut on May 11 against the Chicago Cubs. Only five rookie pitchers have started a Midsummer Classic before, including Skenes. The 22-year-old has made 11 starts in the major leagues and is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.

In his first 66 1/3 innings, he's 6-0, with a 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts. Skenes, 22, is going to become the fifth rookie in MLB history to start an All-Star Game, behind luminaries Hideo Nomo (1995), Fernando Valenzuela (1981), Mark Fidrych (1976), and Dave Stenhouse (1962). But that is not all!

Advertisement

Skenes will also be the first Pirates pitcher in over 50 years to start an All-Star Game. He will join superstars such as Jerry Reuss (1975), Dock Ellis (1971), Vern Law (1960's second All-Star Game), and Bob Friend (1960's first All-Star Game and 1956). Skenes learned he was an All-Star just 364 days after being picked when appearing on the "Dan Patrick Show." Torey Lovullo, the Arizona Diamondbacks manager, interrupted to deliver the news.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne expressed her pleasure on Instagram, writing, "He's an ALL STAR! @paulskenes." Olivia went all out to commemorate Paul's first All-Star selection, decorating the house and surprising him when he returned home. And if starting in the All-Star Game wasn't enough, he's also aiming for a nearly 40-year-old historic record.

Paul Skenes wants to break nearly 40-year-old MLB milestone

As Olivia Dunne prepares for her fifth year at LSU, Paul Skenes enters the National League Cy Young Award debate after a remarkable season. Skenes began the year in the minors, facing odds of up to 200-1 to win the Cy Young. Skenes pitched seven hitless innings with 11 strikeouts in the Pirates' nail-biting 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, July 13, placing him on par with Nolan Ryan in MLB history.

Advertisement

By Friday morning, after securing the NL's All-Star Game starting slot, Paul Skenes' Cy Young odds had dropped to 13-2—an unusual move in sportsbook forecasts. Before his outstanding performance, ESPN BET placed Skenes at 30-1 odds to win the National League Cy Young Award. He now has the third-best odds in the NL, trailing only the front-runners, Zack Wheeler (+160) of the Phillies and Chris Sale (+165) of the Braves.

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Reveals BF Paul Skenes' ‘Hidden Talent’ Off Field Which Every GF Desires In Partner