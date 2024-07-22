Olivia Dunne Without Beau Paul Skenes Shakes It off in Little Black Dress at Mitchell Tenpenny’s Concert

Olivia Dunne, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, appears to be attending many concerts recently with her friends and family. But the interesting thing was Paul Skenes was not with her. We can assume Skenes might wanted to have a rest day after all the work he put in MLB All-Star.

She was at MetLife Stadium to see Luke Combs perform before attending another American country singer and songwriter's event over the weekend.

On Friday, Dunne attended Mitchell Tenpenny's concert at MetLife Stadium with his sister Julz Dunne and a friend.

She also met model Grace Boor there and had a good time together. Dunne dressed for the event in a black dress with white cowboy boots and a cowboy hat to match. She posted snippets of the occasion on social media.



"Another day another country concert," she captioned before heading for the show.

Dunne recently appeared on the red carpet at the 2024 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as at the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field with her boyfriend Paul Skene.

Dunne has had a successful year, including winning the NCAA Championship with LSU Tigers in April, being featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 60th-anniversary edition , getting a NIL deal with "Passes," and attending Paul Skenes' debut and All-Star game.

Olivia Dunne can always be seen supporting Paul Skenes

The 21-year-old has had a busy week supporting her boyfriend, Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes, during the MLB All-Star break.

The pair, who met at LSU and announced their relationship last summer, were the buzz of the town as they walked the All-Star red carpet in Arlington, Texas.

Skenes looked handsome in a white suit with a black tie and shoes, while Livvy stood out in a dazzling floor-length dress. The social media celebrity was also seen rooting for Skenes during the All-Star Game, wearing a National League jersey and a black and gold skirt with his name on it.

Her ardent support was recorded on the Fox broadcast when she exclaimed, "Let's go, Paul!" while watching him pitch a scoreless, hitless first inning at Globe Life Field.

Olivia Dunne puts her money on Simone Biles for Paris Olympics 2024

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast and big inspiration, is on Team Simone Biles. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dunne stated that Biles is back with a fury.

“Simone has always been a GOAT (greatest of all-time), and I think that this is, like, her revenge tour. What happened in (2021) was a freak thing, and I think that she is out for revenge,” Dunne said. “She’s gonna probably win.”

Dunne is alluding to Biles' previous Olympics when she had to withdraw due to a 'twisties', a condition in which a gymnast's head and body get out of sync.

Biles leads the senior squad USA women's gymnastics squad, which includes Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, as well as newcomers Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, and Leanne Wong.

