Olympian Gianmarco Tamberi’s Wholesome Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony saw a series of dramas unfold at the French capital. For the first time, the ceremony didn't take place at a stadium, but instead at River Seine.

While it was a one-of-a-kind experience for many, it wasn't the case with the Italian high jumper, Gianmarco Tamberi. The 32-year-old lost his wedding ring in Friday's opening ceremony parade. Shortly after this, he took to Instagram to share a wholesome apology message to his wife, Chiara Bontempi Tamberi.

On Friday, Gianmarco Tamberi was traveling in the boat at River Seine for the Summer Olympics opening ceremony. However, his wedding ring fell at the bottom of the river while he performed the flag-bearing duties with fencer Arianna Errigo.

Tamberi even saw the ring getting slid off his finger and he followed it until it bounced inside the boat. Shortly after this, he went on to disclose the news to his wife and fans through his Instagram account.

He wrote; “I’m sorry my love, I’m so sorry. Too much water, too many kilograms lost over the last few months and maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things.”

The apology message continued, and he mentioned the details about how he lost the ring. Lastly, he emphasized the fact that this gives him an opportunity to renew his vows and get married to his wife again.

He said; “If you want we will throw yours into that river too so that they will be together forever and we will have one more excuse to, as you always asked me, renew our vows and marry again.”

In the end, Tamberi stated he looks forward to bringing some bigger gold this time around in the ongoing Olympic games.

Details on Gianmarco Tamberi's 2020 Tokyo Olympics participation

Gianmarco Tamberi previously participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. During the Olympic high jump final, Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi shared a joint first position to share the gold medal.

Both the athletes jumped 2.37m during the competition. Besides, Maksim Nedasekau took the bronze medal on countback.

This progress made Tamberi the second Italian to win gold in the high jump at the Olympic Games. In 1980, Sara Simeoni became the first Italian to win the medal.

Tamberi will now compete on August 7 during the men’s qualification round, which will feature 32 high jumpers.

