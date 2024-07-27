Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down in Major Gaffe During Opening Ceremony

An unexpected mishap occurred at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony when the iconic Olympic flag was raised upside down. This gaffe came at the end of a spectacular, rain-soaked event held on the river Seine.

Despite the ceremonial blunder, the opening ceremony was a grand spectacle featuring performances and a historic boat parade. However, the Olympic flag error drew attention away from the otherwise impressive showcase, as many fans shared many memes online.

The Upside-Down flag incident

During the opening ceremony, the Olympic flag was raised with its five colored rings displayed in the wrong positions. The error occurred after the flag was carried into Place du Trocadero by a masked rider on a metal horse.

This traditional moment was meant to precede the official declaration of the Games' opening, but it was marred by the flag being hoisted incorrectly.

The rain-soaked grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics

The upside-down flag incident, while unfortunate, did not overshadow the grandeur of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. The event was a blend of French elegance, Olympic tradition, and artistic performances despite the minor ceremonial slip.

The Paris 2024 Olympics opened with a mix of spectacular moments and a notable hiccup, setting the stage for the competitions ahead in the City of Light.

The three-and-a-half-hour ceremony was remarkable despite the weather challenges. The Seine River hosted a grand parade with 85 boats carrying nearly 7,000 athletes from 205 countries.

The ceremony faced a weather challenge, with two hours of unrelenting rain affecting the festivities. Despite this, notable appearances from Lady Gaga, Zinedine Zidane, and even The Minions added a touch of fun to the proceedings.

Celine Dion provided a memorable finale to the ceremony with a performance of Edith Piaf’s classic L’Hymne A l’Amour. French Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner had the honor of lighting the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron, symbolizing the official start of the Games.

Lastly, the opening ceremony ended with a dazzling laser show that illuminated the Eiffel Tower, although the relentless rain left the streets of Paris soaked.