Olympic Marathon Runner Rebecca Cheptegei Set on Fire by Boyfriend During Fight; Suffers 75% Burns: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In a horrific incident of violence, Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei was set on fire recently. According to the latest reports from Fox News, the Olympian from Uganda was attacked by her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. This incident shocked everyone as Cheptegei recently appeared in her debut Olympic marathon event in Paris. Reports from the police stated that although the athlete was from Uganda, she was staying in Kenya near the Western Trans Nzoia County.

According to the statement given by the investigating police commander, Jeremiah Ole Kosiom, Ndiema allegedly poured a jerrican of petrol over Cheptegei. He then went on to light a fire and set his girlfriend ablaze. The report from Kosiom that came via BBC, stated, “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.” It is anticipated that the duo were fighting over the land where the house was built.

According to information provided by the Olympian’s parents, Cheptegei deliberately purchased the land in Trans Nzoia. This was because the location allowed the Olympian to easily access the athletic training centers. Coming back to the incident, Cheptegei was immediately taken to the hospital to seek medical attention. Unfortunately, despite the doctors' best efforts, the 33-year-old attorney suffered a 75% burn.

Interestingly, her boyfriend, Ndiema, was also said to have incurred burn wounds, as stated by the police. They are currently receiving treatment at the Moi Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Taking the incident as a priority, the police department has launched a detailed investigation to find the root cause of the mishap.

Speaking about Cheptegei’s track and field accolades so far, her Olympic run did not come out as expected. Competing in Paris, Cheptegei ended up in the 44th place to bid a sorry farewell to her dreams. However, she does have notable accomplishments to show off. Back in 2022, Cheptegei won the Padova Marathon. She also took part in the 10000m race at the Ugandan Championships, where she finished second. Continuing her impressive form in the international competitions, Rebecca Cheptegei took fourth place at the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, missing a podium finish by a whisker.

Meanwhile, the attacks on athletes in Kenya seems to be a recurring issue. Back in April 2022, Damaris Mutua, another female track and field star, was found strangled in her Rift Valley townhome. Months prior to this incident, Agnes Tirop, a long-distance runner, was found brutally stabbed in the same area. Thus, with the rising cases of mysterious attacks on the athletes, it now remains to be seen what measures the police take.

