The Olympic emblem, sometimes known as the Olympic Rings, is one of the most well-known insignia in sports. It also creates a memorable backdrop.

Those attending the Olympic Games, whether athletes, spectators, or officials, frequently line up to take photos with the iconic rings. The rings also appear on the Olympic flag and medals. However, the Olympic Rings represent much more than just a showcase for the main games.

Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, designed the emblem in 1913, which contains five rings of five distinct colors - blue, yellow, black, green, and red - interwoven on a white backdrop.

During the twentieth century, the Olympic Games encouraged peace and friendly competition among nations as part of its Olympism concept, which they continue to do today.

Thus, the five rings signify the unity of the five inhabited continents - Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania - and their interconnectedness demonstrates the universality of Olympism and how athletes from all over the world gather for the Olympic Games.

“These five rings represent the five parts of the world now won over to the cause of Olympism and ready to accept its fecund rivalries,” Pierre de Coubertin said.

Coubertin attempted to establish symbols of unity and universality in Olympism by making the rings equal in construction and interlacing. It is intended to depict a united international globe of equals and the basic ideals of Olympism: excellence, friendship, and respect. Also, athletes from all over the world get together to compete only to compete.

“The most important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well,” states the Olympic creed.

And one common belief is that each ring belongs to a certain continent. So, which color represents Asia in the Olympic rings?

The answer is none. Contrary to common misconception, the Olympic Rings' colors do not symbolize a continent.

When Pierre de Coubertin initially conceived the Olympic Rings, the five colors combined with the white backdrop could generate the colors of all country flags, as they still can today.

The rings underwent various revisions after their debut in the 1920 Antwerp Olympics, although the colors remained consistent with Pierre de Coubertin's design. It is thus wrong to link any hue with a certain continent.

