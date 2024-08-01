Olympic Triathlete Seth Rider Reveals Disgusting Technique to Prepare for E. coli Filled Seine River in Paris

Olympic athlete Seth Rider has revealed a very gross technique about how he has been preparing for an E. coli-filled Seine river in Paris ahead of the start of the event.

Now that it's been more than a century since people were allowed to have a dip in the river, the Olympian has decided to use this century-old method as he prepares for the men’s triathlon event at the 2024 Paris Games.

The 27-year-old, who has made his Olympics debut this summer stated that he doesn't wash hands and that's how he has been preparing for the event. Might be gross for many of the people but it is what it is. At least, it's for the betterment of preparing for the high levels detected in the Seine.

The Olympian, as per a report in USA Today, stated, “We actually raced here last year in the test event," he said. "I don't think anyone got sick after that, which can't be said about all the races we do.”

The athlete further stated that he was aware that they were going to be exposed to some E.coli however, he had already prepared himself how to tackle it.

The US athlete admitted, “We know that there’s going to be some E. coli exposure, so I just try to increase my E. coli threshold by exposing myself to a bit of E. coli in your day-to-day life,” as reported by the NY Times.

The American professional triathlete further stated, “And it’s actually backed by science. Proven methods. Just little things throughout your day, like not washing your hands after you go to the bathroom.”

These comments have come after many were concerned about the water quality of the Seine River during the ongoing Olympic games. The men’s triathlon event was postponed to Wednesday while it was originally planned for Tuesday.

The postponement happened due to heavy rain that increased E. coli and other bacteria in the river. Meanwhile, before the much-awaited sporting event kicked off, Paris went ahead with extreme measures to make the river good enough for swimming.

The long-polluted river was suitable enough to swim for around $1.5 billion to improve sewer infrastructure and wastewater treatment plants. However, the Olympian has his methods to escape any issue by not washing his hands.

Seth was among the athletes who came forward and spoke to the media about the new water quality tests of the river as it will be used for the triathlon events. According to the results, E. coli bacteria levels in the river fell back to below standards.

Meanwhile, the Germantown, Tennessee, United States native qualified for the men's triathlon at the 2024 Summer Olympics and will be showcasing his talent. The athlete recorded a time of 1 hour, 47 minutes, 53 seconds in the Olympic distance course.

Seth was one of the teammates of the United States team that won gold in the mixed relay at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Montreal in 2021.

