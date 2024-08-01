Olympics Announcer Goes Viral for Making Hilarious Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Joke

An Olympics commentator is going viral for making a hilarious Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce joke during the USA vs. Germany volleyball match broadcast. The power couple has been in the news continuously ever since they started dating each other.

Meanwhile, an NBC announcer mentioned the two during the Olympics broadcast, and has got everyone talking about it. During Team USA’s five-set victory against the Germans, Heather Cox just couldn't stop herself from mentioning them alongside other stars.

She said, “We’ve had a few celebrity appearances so far: Steph Curry coming out to support the women’s American team, Jason Kelce in the house supporting the American men during this game.”

The announcer later continued by describing Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles legend, as the brother of Travis Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift. “You’ll know him as the brother of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”

Swift and Kelce made their relationship public last September when the two were seen leaving after a Kansas City Chiefs game together. The Cruel Summer hitmaker attended several games last season. She even donned a jersey of the Chiefs while cheering for her NFL beau.

The two were later captured celebrating the tight end's third Super Bowl victory surrounded by cameras as they shared sweet moments. During the NFL's offseason and Taylor Swift’s break from the Eras Tour, the couple even took a trip and spent some quality time with each other.

Meanwhile, Kelce also returned the favor when he attended multiple Eras Tour shows to cheer for his pop star girlfriend. Swift also sang a few lyrics for her American footballer boyfriend during many shows.

The two even shared quite a few romantic moments during the show when Swift dedicated songs for him, and he was captured smiling and dancing to those songs. The last time they were seen together was when the 14-time Grammy Award- winning singer was in Germany. Swift and Kelce were seen leaving hand in hand as he grabbed her by the waist, waving towards the fans.

Meanwhile, while September is one month away, football will come back to life. It will also be a year since Taylor and Travis decided to launch their relationship to the public. We might be able to get more of their outings as the Anti-Hero singer will be attending the games this year as well.

Swift is all set for the grand finale of the Eras Tour in London this August, and as for Travis, he is busy with the preparations as the NFL season is around the corner.

The Chiefs are gearing for a three-peat this season, which will make them the first ever NFL team to win three back-to-back Super Bowls. The regular season is all set to begin on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

This game will be followed by a game on September 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The same month, the Chiefs will be playing against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22 and then the Los Angeles Chargers on the 29th.

