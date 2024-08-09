Olympics Modified 2024 Closing Ceremony Script ‘Umpteenth Time’ After Opening Ceremony Last Supper Controversy

The executive director of the Olympic Games closing ceremony has revealed that he had to modify the script "for the umpteenth time" following criticism of the opening event on the Seine.

Thierry Reboul insisted that the initial spectacle did not seek to mock the Last Supper, but rather drew inspiration from a 17th-century Dutch picture of the Greek Olympian gods.

He acknowledged, however, that the heated reaction to the ceremony, which included death threats against Reboul, the executive director of both ceremonies and artistic director Thomas Jolly, had made him more cautious about potential misinterpretations of Sunday's event at the Stade de France.

When asked about death threats, Reboul stated he tried not to discuss them, stating, "You have to live with it and file a complaint to show that you will not be pushed around or intimidated."

"But they forced us to have to reread the entire show for the ­umpteenth time to be sure that there is no possible misinterpretation, that we are not made to say what we do not want to say," according to him.

The Paris 2024 organizing committee first apologized to Catholics and other Christian groups over a scene in the inaugural ceremony showing drag queens, a transgender model, and a semi-naked vocalist sitting in a fruit bowl.

French bishops expressed sadness over the tableau's "excesses and provocation," calling it a "mockery of Christianity," while Donald Trump referred to it as a "disgrace."

Jolly revealed the motivation somewhat later. "I believe that was quite apparent. Dionysus comes to the table. Why is he there? "Because he's the god of feasting and wine, and the father of Sequana, the goddess of the River Seine," he explained.

Rumors have circulated regarding who will perform at the closing ceremony, following magnificent performances by Céline Dion and Lady Gaga two weeks prior. A stunt part by Tom Cruise is expected, and visits by Taylor Swift, who is currently on tour in Europe, and Beyoncé have been discussed.

Reboul confessed that the segment of the closing ceremony dedicated to announcing the future Games in Los Angeles in 2028 had been prolonged beyond the usual period.

He stated, “It’s usually a 12-minute sequence to launch future Games, this one will be a little longer. Los Angeles prepared it entirely, over there. But we’re co-producing it with them.”

Reboul, who has been directing rehearsals at the Stade de France between 1am and 5am to prevent clashes with the national stadium's sports events, said he was thrilled by the "pride, love, passion" displayed by many people regarding the opening ceremony.

He stated, "We can dare to say that we’re proud to be French. Many ­people admit that they had a very defeatist approach to these Games, lots of people thought that the whole world was going to make fun of us on the evening of the ceremony. And it’s an overflowing love.”

Reboul told Le Parisien that the final event will be a "moment of tolerance, sharing, and communion, without a bad pun".

