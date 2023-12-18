‘Omg is that a 100 Jesus’: Taylor Swift spotted tipping 100’s of dollars to food runners while watching Travis Kelce play

Taylor Swift’s luck is back with the Kansas City Chiefs, as they won another match with the ‘Blank Space’ singer in attendance. While Taylor Swift’s angry NSFW reaction to Travis Kelce being pushed on the ground is going viral.

The ‘Champagne Problems’ singer is also going viral for tipping $100 notes to food runners for bringing her food to her luxurious suite. Here’s how fans reacted to Taylor Swift’s big-money tip:

Fans’ wholesome reaction to Taylor Swift handing out $100 notes to a food delivery person

Now that her schedule for the year for the Eras Tour is done, Taylor Swift is missing no chance to spend time with Travis Kelce. The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer was also in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent game against the New England Patriots.

As she enjoyed watching her boyfriend and the Chiefs’ tight end play, Taylor Swift delivered food to her luxurious suite. It came as a surprise to many fans when Taylor tipped a delivery person approximately $400 and was seen handing over $100 notes.

“omg is that a 100 Jesus?" commented a fan who was surprised to watch Taylor tip $100 notes.

“Queen always being wholesome and wholehearted,” tweeted another fan who is impressed with Taylor Swift’s tipping amount.

Advertisement

“Taylor Swift has a big heart,” said a Swiftie. Taylor Swift, indeed, has a very big heart.

"She’s literally the 💡 the world needs in these dark times, and we are showing up for HER glow,” commented another Taylor Swift fan.

Overall, fans are impressed with Taylor Swift’s wholesome tip to the food delivery person. Talking about the Chiefs game, her luck is back for the team, and the Chiefs win over the Patriots by 27-17. Before the Chiefs game, there was a rumor that Travis Kelce secretly proposed to Taylor Swift . Do you believe this?

Also Read: Santa Claus made Patrick Mahomes happier than the star quarterback's two kids; check out PIC