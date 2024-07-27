Omos Sets the Record Straight on Rumors About WWE Giving Up on Him Amid Extended Absence

It is the dream of every professional wrestler to work for the global juggernaut, WWE. However, some wrestlers fail to maintain the fans' interest in their characters despite succeeding in the big leagues and end up being diamonds in the rough.

That said, former WWE Raw tag team champion Omos is now being heavily talked about due to his lack of appearances on WWE TV. After a report implying WWE’s rumored indifference toward him garnered attention, the Nigerian Giant dispelled the rumor with a classy quip.

Omos seemingly squashes rumors about WWE giving up on him

Omos made his WWE debut in 2019. The seven-footer then joined forces with The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, in 2020. The duo went on to capture the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship at the Grandest Stage, WrestleMania 37.

The 30-year-old then moved ahead to rub elbows with other powerhouse stars, like Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. However, Omos’ appearance on WWE programming has been limited.

The Nigerian Giant’s last match took place ahead of WrestleMania XL, where he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Aside from this, Omos was predominantly used on house shows.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Omos was used at house shows in order to obtain more experience. Furthermore, Meltzer indicated that the promotion “hadn’t fully decided to give up on him” and was giving him a chance to prove himself at untelevised events.

But Omos has not been used in any more live events, adding fuel to the rumors about the company giving up on him. Moreover, Omos has lately been focused on other projects, such as starting his YouTube channel.

Amidst the uncertainty regarding his WWE status, Omos reacted to the report about WWE's supposed indifference towards him. The giant squashed the rumor, humorously downplaying the credibility of the report on X.

Taking to X, Omos tweeted: “Journalism has turned into National Inquirer,” with a laughing emoji.

Additionally, Ringside News has learned from their sources that the notion that WWE has given up on Omos is far from true. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen when WWE finally decides to have Omos make his return on WWE TV.

Vince McMahon had great expectations for Omos

Vince McMahon is known for pushing wrestlers with large frames. When McMahon made his return as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of WWE, he reportedly pushed for Omos to go one-on-one with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

At the time, Triple H had assumed creative control of WWE; however, McMahon reportedly booked the match between the two powerhouses, per WrestleVotes. The match didn’t fail to deliver, as Lesnar and Omos showed great chemistry in the ring. Ultimately, Lesnar hit a massive F5 on the Omos to secure the win.

