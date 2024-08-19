‘One of Us Has to Die’: Andrew Tate Once Said He Would Fight His Son to Mortal Combat if He Was a Nerd

Would you fight your own child over their hobbies and interests? Andrew Tate might, at least in a figurative sense. In a striking interview with Layah Heilpern, Tate made it clear: no nerds in the Tate lineage. He depicted a scenario where, if his son became too engrossed in NFTs or crypto, it would lead to an extreme solution—mortal combat.

"I will not have nerds as children," he declared, half-jokingly challenging his hypothetical son to a duel to the death. Sounds extreme, right? Tate thought so too, admitting it was an exaggeration. But why say it at all?

In the heart of the interview, Andrew Tate's words left quite an impression. He expressed a rigid stance on the future interests of his potential children, especially when it came to modern technology and investments. “I will not have sons who are too busy buying NFTs and say, ‘oh, I made a little bit of money’ and have skinny little arms and go to crypto conventions and be dorks. I will not have nerds as children. I refuse to have a nerd carry the name Tate,” he stated emphatically.

Then, he took it a step further: “If my son is a nerd, one of us has to die. Him or me. And I'll challenge him to mortal kombat.” Layah Heilpern, taken aback, responded with a concern, “Jesus Christ. Do you mean that?”

To which Tate replied with a slight chuckle, “That's a bit of exaggeration, but it sounds cool, right?” Heilpern agreed, acknowledging the dramatic flair of his declaration. Typically, Tate is known for his extreme statements, which often serve as fuel for viral moments.

By making such provocative comments, he not only captures immediate attention but also sparks widespread reactions across social media platforms. His approach, while controversial, is calculated to maintain his visibility and stir public discourse—highlighting a keen understanding of the mechanics behind media sensationalism.

Andrew Tate recently took to Twitter to share his perspective on the pursuit of happiness, and as usual, he didn't hold back. In his tweet, Tate argued that happiness is nothing more than an illusion that keeps most men insignificant. He wrote, "The average man is looking for happiness... most men are on a journey with no end, walking further into the desert towards the mirage."

Instead of chasing happiness, Tate believes that true fulfillment comes from acquiring power—the ability to shape the world to your will. He asked his followers, "Do you think Elon is chasing happiness? Jeff Bezos? Was Alexander the Great? Mohammed Ali? Was ANYONE significant, EVER chasing happiness?" For Tate, the answer is clear: "Only power is real."

He goes on to say that power allows you to alter reality and move the world in the direction of your choosing. "You'll feel happier saving your mother from absolute economic destruction than any beer will ever make you," he tweeted. In Tate's view, as long as you chase happiness, you'll never truly find it, because "it's the greatest trick that's ever been pulled on man."

So, what do you think? Is Tate onto something with his focus on power, or is the pursuit of happiness still a worthy goal?

