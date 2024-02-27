Original Plans for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Before CM Punk’s Injury REVEALED

Guess what, Drew McIntyre was never in plans for WWE to win the Elimination Chamber, it was CM Punk instead. Not just this, Cody Rhodes was not expected to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect Show as a mere guest, but in a full-fledged match against McIntyre. There were a total of seven matches planned for Elimination Chamber, but only two happened while six were canceled.

So, what happened? Firstly, CM Punk’s injury during the Royal Rumble match proved costly, as Punk was unfit to compete for the next few weeks. The injury forced the WWE to introduce some major changes in the storyline. Punk was not only expected to compete at Elimination Chamber but was also expected to feature in the main event of WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.

Then, the WWE universe’s outburst against The Rock vs Roman Reigns match, was another obstacle for the company. The fans wanted to see Cody Rhodes finish his story, other than The Rock. On top of that, the sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon came down heavily on a former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, who had to be removed from match cards, as his inclusion would have brought huge shame to WWE. All of these things forced the WWE to change their match cards.

However, it is always interesting to see what were the original plans of the company.

What were the original plans for Elimination Chamber 2024?

CM Punk winning the Elimination Chamber was the first and initial plan of WWE, according to a WWE insider,, who got the original plans for the Elimination Chamber of WWE. He posted the original plans on his X account.

With this win, Punk was expected to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and dethrone him at WrestleMania 40. This was what was planned when Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in 2023.

Next, Cody Rhodes was expected to cross paths with Drew McIntyre, as he was expected to be dropped from the match against Roman Reigns. However, the backlash from fans against The Rock prompted WWE to bring back Cody against the match with Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar was planned to fight Dominic Mysterio, but Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit which mentioned Lesnar also led the WWE to cancel, Lesnar’s future appearances with immediate effect. Lesnar was initially planned to be eliminated by Dominic Mysterio at Royal Rumble, and then both were expected to compete at Elimination Chamber. However, Lesnar was replaced with NXT super Bron Breakker, and Lesnar was removed.

Then, The Rock was planned to appear at the Grayson Waller Effect show in Elimination Chamber and possibly tease another promo against Roman Reigns. However, as the match was called off, The Rock didn’t make it to Australia and the show was helmed by Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

At last, Seth Rollins was to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bronson Reed, but Rollins was then booked as an aid to Rhodes, against the Bloodline. So, the match against Reed didn’t make any sense. Thereby, no men's title match took place at Elimination Chamber.

The only two matches that happened as per initial plans, were the women's Elimination Chamber match, which Becky Lynch was expected to win, and she did. The next match was Rhea Ripley defending her title successfully against Nia Jax which also took place.

