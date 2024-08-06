Orlando Brown Talks Joe Burrow’s Character Development Ahead of Upcoming NFL Season: ‘He’s Opened Up Even More’

Joe Burrow, who was formerly regarded as one of the most quiet and placid quarterbacks, has recently become one of the most chatty, particularly after recovering from a wrist injury suffered last season. His teammate, Orlando Brown Jr., has an opinion about this.

On the 'Up and Adams Podcast' with Kay Adams, Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown discussed why and how Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is being more open with his teammates in training camp.

In a recent appearance on the 'Up and Adam' Podcast, Orlando Brown discussed how Burrow has become more vocal since suffering a wrist injury that forced him to miss the whole 2023 season.



While on the podcast, Adams asked Brown about Burrow, to which he replied, "He had a lot of time to contemplate, and I guess you have much more time to yourself and with your loved ones. So, I believe that with time and understanding, he has opened out even more".

Brown also remarked that, while Burrow has always been considered as a calm competitor, these characteristics are now becoming more obvious to everyone. Brown went on, "I've seen how much more open he is about discussion, communication, and making a goofy joke in a team meeting. "He is being himself."

Furthermore, Burrow's play has grown not only on the field but also in the locker room, with Brown noting that the quarterback is now more outspoken and involved with his teammates. Brown also revealed that, in addition to football, Burrow now engages in off-field activities like basketball with coaches and teammates.

Advertisement

Burrow has appeared in several podcasts and YouTube videos featuring NFL players, among other things, which might support Brown's claim about him. We've seen another, more relaxed side of Burrow in his recent podcast appearances.

Also Read: Harrison Butker Cracks Massive USD 25.6 Million Contract With Kansas City Chiefs

Burrow previously spoke on the Up and Adams podcast, where he discussed the challenges he encountered and his personal development following his 2023 injury season. Burrow highlighted his emotional battle while being sidelined last season and seeing his teammates play as a "dark time."

Also Read: Jalen Hurts Lights Coliseum Flame for LA 2028; Flag Football Officially Added to Olympics

Joe Burrow recently expressed his discontent with the NFL's top 100 rankings during training camp. Speaking to the media during training camp, he expressed dissatisfaction with the ranking but acknowledged that he has a prove-it year after suffering from ailments in 2023.

According to On3, Burrow stated, "I think I'm obviously better than that, but when you're not playing... I didn't have a season that would have pushed me higher than that. When you're injured, you can't really complain about any awards or anything unless you go out and prove yourself again.”

Advertisement

In a recent poll of the NFL's Top 100 players, as voted on by the players themselves, Cincinnati Bengals standout quarterback Joe Burrow finished 39th overall, trailing less accomplished quarterbacks such as Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love. Burrow was ranked sixth last year, but nine quarterbacks ranked higher than him this year.