Oscar De La Hoya And Holly Sonders Raise Awareness With Viral Raunchy Video And Donate USD 50,000

Boxing veteran Oscar De La Hoya and his girlfriend Holly Sonders converted their NSFW dance video into a public service announcement. The couple revealed that they are donating $50,000 for prostate and breast cancer awareness. Both personalities, appearing in eccentric clothing, addressed their initial video and the reason behind the dance.

Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders surprised the internet with their Instagram reel as they danced in skimpy clothing, with the former boxer going as far as to wearing a revealing thong in the video. This raised eyebrows as fans began questioning the couple’s sanity.

According to TMZ, it was revealed that they were also offered $500,000 by pornographic live streaming website CamSoda for an encore of the dance. However, the true intent behind their performance was later addressed. The eccentric dancing video has now been deleted from Instagram, with the couple having to address the matter.

They revealed that the viral video was made to raise awareness about breast and prostate cancer. Although it is done in a lighthearted manner, Holly Sonders reveals that they are donating $50,000 to Adventist White Memorial Hospital so that the patients could get tested for prostate cancer and mammograms.

“A lot of you thought that we were crazy with the first video that we made. But, all we wanted to do was bring awareness to the ta-tas and the peckers,” said Holly Sonders alongside Oscar De La Hoya, who appears wearing a thong in the video. They also express their desire to approach the sensitive topic as comfortably as possible for people who might be reluctant to open up about their issues.

“It is that time of the year for you to get a prostate exam and a mammogram,” said Oscar De La Hoya’s girlfriend. It seems like the couple had perfectly timed the video, as September is the month for Prostate Cancer Awareness.

“Let’s knockout cancer,” added Oscar De La Hoya as he jokingly shadowboxes. Although Holly Sonders acknowledges the lighthearted approach to raising awareness, the couple reveal that they take the matter as seriously as possible.

The veteran boxer has been an advocate for breast cancer awareness month for a long time. Having lost his mother, Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya, to the disease, Oscar De La Hoya is a vocal supporter for charities that help the cause.

Oscar De La Hoya is often known for his eccentric behavior on his social media handles. However, it appears to be different this time, as the former boxer desires to raise awareness for a cause that he seems passionate about.

