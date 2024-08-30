Oscar De La Hoya Dismisses ‘Fake Abs’ Rumors; Credits Girlfriend Holly Sonders for His Physical Overhaul

Has Oscar De La Hoya found the secret to eternal youth, or is it just a clever trick? Recently, the boxing legend appeared on Club Shay Shay to tackle the swirling rumors about his chiseled abs head-on. "You can't get fake abs," he told Shannon Sharpe, explaining a procedure called abdominal etching. It's not magic—it's medicine.

Oscar insists his sculpted look is the real deal, just enhanced slightly by modern techniques. And behind his drive to stay fit? His partner, Holly Sonders, whom he credits as his daily motivation. How does this mix of love and science work together to keep Oscar in top form?

Oscar De La Hoya didn’t shy away from the rumors when speaking with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Sharpe went straight to the point, asking, “You mentioned that you were training your AI abs. Were you serious?”

De La Hoya was quick to clarify, “This is what happened; there are no fake abs; you can’t get fake abs. It’s called etching, where the plastic surgeon goes in. It’s kind of like liposuction, but he etches your abs,” he explained. “My abs are already there, so they just etch them in between so they pop out more, and that’s all it is. Now it’s up to me to keep these abs because I must work out and eat right. But they are mine, and it’s real.”

So, how did he decide to go through with the procedure? De La Hoya gave a lot of credit to his girlfriend, Holly Sonders. He shared, “I want to look good and feel good. I have my partner, Holly, who is probably the most beautiful, sexiest woman alive ever, and I have to keep up. But I want to look good for her.”

He admitted that before meeting Sonders, he planned to take it easy. “I said I was not going to train anymore. I am going to be lazy and enjoy all of my money. But guess what? She motivates me every single day,” he added.

With that, De La Hoya shut down the “fake abs” rumors and set the record straight. A year prior to his chat on Club Shay Shay, Oscar De La Hoya addressed the abs controversy on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, where he first admitted to enhancing his physique through a medical procedure.

"They are real. They are my abs," De La Hoya affirmed, explaining the specifics of the process. "What I did was I got a little help from a doctor. It’s called liposculpting something. They actually go in with a little tiny needle, and it sucks up your fat in between your abs."

He was candid about the effort involved and the nature of the procedure. "I’ve always had abs. I work out every day. My body fat level’s low... It’s not possible to have fake abs, but if you etch them, they just pop like there’s no tomorrow,” he stated, revealing both the pains and perks of his choice, including maintaining his abs regardless of weight changes.

What do you think about De La Hoya’s approach to fitness and his decision to be open about his procedure?

