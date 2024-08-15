Oscar De La Hoya Goes Off On Dana White; Accuses UFC President Of Trying To 'Bury' Him

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White's rivalry heats up as the former goes off on the UFC president. The former boxer cited the 55-year-old’s viral video where he was captured slapping his wife following an altercation between the two. He also revealed that the CEO attempted to ‘bury’ him after he expressed interest in promoting MMA.

In a recent appearance at Club Shay Shay, boxing veteran Oscar De La Hoya explains his long standing rivalry with Dana White. The duo once shared a hostile relationship that witnessed several back and forths on social media and interviews. Although it felt like the feud had died down, the Golden Boy Promotions CEO revived it.

He explains the origin story of the feud between him and White. The boxing promoter believes that their once-friendly relationship turned sour after his interests arose in promoting MMA. Oscar De La Hoya had huge success with Golden Boy Promotions, a promotional organization founded by the former boxer.

In the MMA community, Oscar De La Hoya is infamous for setting up the controversial Chuck Lidell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. Fans alongside Dana White expressed their discomfort with the event as The Ice Man was way past his prime. The Golden Boy promoter's recent appearance had him sounding off on the UFC president.

“When I first thought about getting into MMA, yeah, I strongly feel that he just wanted to bury me, not have competition,” expressed Oscar De La Hoya. The boxing veteran claimed he wanted to move to a different sport, which set Dana White off, which eventually started the rift between their once-friendly relationship.

Oscar De La Hoya also recalls Dana White’s infamous incident with his wife. The UFC promoter was once captured on video slapping his wife after an alleged heated altercation had taken place between them. He also looks back at the 55-year-old’s mother, June White, writing an unauthorized biography about her son, claiming he had ‘turned his back’ on friends and family.

“When a guy slaps his wife in public, when his mom writes a book about him saying that he's a douche. His own mom,” said Oscar De La Hoya. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO sounded off on Dana White’s past actions.

Although Dana White previously revealed that the feud between them had come to a halt, Oscar De La Hoya’s accusations say the opposite. The relationship between the two promoters does not appear to be friendly anytime soon, as fans are eager to know what the UFC president thinks about the matter.