Oscar De La Hoya Joins Turki Alalshikh in Slamming Canelo Alvarez: ‘You Know What? F**k You’

Canelo Alvarez is under fire again. But this time, it’s from a familiar voice. Why is Oscar De La Hoya, his former promoter, taking shots? Is it personal, or is there something more? De La Hoya recently lashed out, calling Alvarez an "arrogant piece of sh*t."

He backed Turki Alalshikh’s claims that Alvarez is avoiding tough fights. But is this criticism justified? Why are so many high-profile figures piling on Alvarez right before his big fight? As September 14 approaches, the drama only intensifies. What will Canelo do next? It’s a story that’s far from over.

Oscar De La Hoya didn’t hold back in his latest attack on Canelo Alvarez. During his "Clap Back Thursdays" on social media, De La Hoya took aim at his former star fighter, calling him an "arrogant piece of sh*t." He wasn’t done there. De La Hoya echoed the sentiments of Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh, claiming that Canelo has been dodging tougher opponents like David Benavidez.

"Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that Canelo refused to meet with him in person," De La Hoya said. "And it’s all because he will do anything not to fight David Benavidez."

Canelo, on the other hand, has made it clear that he wants things done his way. When asked about the situation, Canelo responded, "If [Turki] wants to work with me, it needs to be my way." He’s focused on his upcoming fight against Edgar Berlanga on September 14, a match some critics—including De La Hoya—believe doesn’t move the needle.

De La Hoya wasn’t impressed with Berlanga as an opponent either. He mocked Berlanga's claims of having Puerto Rican support, saying, "Edgar, bro, you’re from Brooklyn. Puerto Rico doesn’t claim you, bro."

As for the timing of Canelo's fight, De La Hoya pointed out that it coincides with UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated event funded by none other than Turki Alalshikh. "Canelo, you’re really making the wrong enemies," De La Hoya warned. Then, in a parting shot, he added, "But you know what? F*ck you."

As the date draws closer, the tension between these boxing powerhouses only continues to escalate. Turki Alalshikh has officially shifted gears , leaving behind the much-hyped Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight. After a key meeting with his team, Alalshikh announced a new focus for his boxing promotions, aiming squarely at the U.S. market.

"I decided to disregard the Canelo fight, as I don’t want it anymore," he tweeted. "Instead, I will be focusing on the US market with bigger fights, especially for the legend Crawford." But Crawford isn’t the only one in Alalshikh’s plans. He’s also looking to elevate the careers of rising stars like Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, Vergil Ortiz, Jared Anderson, David Benavidez, and Jose Zepeda.

However, he mentioned there’s been a communication hiccup with Tim Tszyu, leading to a reevaluation. Beyond the U.S., Alalshikh is also eyeing international matchups, including a potential Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch in December during Riyadh Season. Is Canelo making the right moves, or is he truly dodging tougher challenges? What do you think?