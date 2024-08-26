Oscar de la Hoya Reveals 50 Cent Gave Up Boxing Promotion After Canelo Alvarez Knocked out One of His Fighters

Renowned boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya revealed that 50 Cent once wanted to have a piece of his action. Touted as one of the richest boxing promoters at the moment, Hoya has seen both the ups and downs of the business. However, for the newbie 50 Cent, one loss was enough to lose his nerve and bow out of the venture before things got too ugly. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast, Hoya was asked about whether Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent were involved in the business.

Agreeing with the narrative, Hoya said, “We did business together actually. Canelo (Alvarez ) fought (James) Kirkland. 50 Cent had just signed Kirkland to a promotional contract. We had a fight together. Canelo knocked him out and that was the end of 50’s promotional career… He was trying to do something with Floyd and then Floyd just got bigger than 50 or something… Egos got in the way and you know how that goes. The only business deal I’ve ever made with 50, Canelo knocked them out and that was the end.” Well, refraining from entering the boxing business, 50 Cent instead, focused on entertainment.

Recently, the rapper has inaugurated a brand new production studio in Shereveport, named G-Unit Film & Television studio. Meanwhile, being the successful promoter Oscar De La Hoya is, he has a significant rivalry with the UFC head honcho Dana White.

Initially, the duo had a very cordial relationship which soon turned bitter. One of the major reasons for their rift, according to Hoya, was the fact that he wanted to debut as a promoter in the MMA realm. This did not sit well with White who wanted to have zero competition and even allegedly wanted to ‘bury’ Hoya.

Despite so many years having passed, the rift between the two does not look to subside anytime soon. When an old video of Dana White allegedly slapping his wife in a nightclub went viral, Oscar De la Hoya pounced on the opportunity . Throwing shade towards Dana White, Hoya mentioned that it was not a very good thing for a man to raise his hands on his wife.

The boxing promoter even recalled the time when Dana White’s mother addressed her son as a ‘douche’ in her book. Thus, with the bad blood still very much alive between the two, it remains to be seen whether things get normal or turn even worse as the days go by.