Oscar de la Hoya’s Raunchy Instagram Video With GF Holly Sonders Gets Taken Down After ‘Lame’ Users Reported It

Oscar De La Hoya and his girlfriend Holly Sonders were about to blow up the internet with their recent post. De La Hoya posing in a thong and Sonders donning a pink bikini, their raunchy video on Instagram garnered almost 6000 comments within just half an hour. Unfortunately, their newfound fame did not last long as netizens soon started to take significant offense to the vulgar content. After being reported several times, the Instagram authorities decided to take down the video from both De La Hoya and Sonders’ accounts.

Speaking of the incident, Sonders took to her Instagram story and labeled the clip as a ‘funny video’. She further lashed out at the ones reporting the content while elaborating the reach it garnered within 30 minutes. Sonders said, “It got taken down on both our accounts due to lames reporting it. Oscar's had 6000 comments in 30 minutes. I guess some ppl really hate to see us having fun. The good news ... we will be back tomorrow with more.”

And it was not just Sonders who seemed annoyed at the entire incident. Enraged with his video taken down, Oscar De La Hoya too, took to his social media and mentioned, “I just got taken down! My last post was all in good fun and hater's [sic] reported it who hate seeing me happy.” Dancing on a balcony with Sak Noel’s ‘Loca People’ playing in the background, this was not the only time De La Hoya came up with a controversial video idea on the social platform.

Last month, the duo was spotted spending some quality time together with each other in Mexico. Celebrating their togetherness, De La Hoya and Sonders recorded and uploaded a similar clip on Instagram. However, back then, the 52-year-old wore a swimsuit. Meanwhile, with his controversial video getting traction, Oscar De La Hoya also commented on the Dana White slap incident recently.

In a resurfaced video, UFC CEO Dana White was seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. While the clip is a year old, the incident recently resurfaced and went viral. Commenting on the same while in an exclusive interview with Club Shay Shay, De La Hoya threw shade on White for raising his hands on his wife. He also pointed out that White’s mother once mentioned in her book that Dana White was a ‘do**e’.

As a matter of fact, both Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya have a longstanding history of bad blood between them. Thus, when he saw the opportunity, it was quite obvious that De La Hoya would grab it with both hands to verbally attack Dana White.

