Oscar Robertson Recalls Harrowing Experience of KKK Threats During His Basketball Career: ‘They Were Gonna Do It’

Oscar Robertson is a basketball icon for his remarkable achievements on and off the court during the 1960s and '70s. As the 1971 NBA Champion, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He earned this reputation by dominating the game despite constant efforts to derail his success.

Known as "the Big O," Robertson is a legendary figure celebrated for his outstanding contributions to basketball in both college and the NBA. From 1960 to 1974, he played for the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks, leaving a lasting legacy. In the 1963-64 season, he earned the NBA Most Valuable Player title by averaging 31.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 11 assists per game.

During an appearance on the 'All the Smoke' podcast, Robertson shared a chilling encounter with the KKK, where he received a death threat before a game.

"We were playing the Dixie Classics, and I got a telegram that said, 'If you play, we're going to shoot you.' I handed it to the coach. Later, a white kid from an Alabama fraternity knocked on my door for an autograph, and I signed it for him."

Reflecting on his childhood in Tennessee, Robertson explained, "I never thought much about the Klan. Where I grew up, whites and Blacks were separate, but there was no lynching. I didn’t dwell on those threats. It wasn’t the first time, and I just never believed they would actually shoot me.”

Advertisement

The Ku Klux Klan (KKK), a group of American white supremacist organizations, has a long history of terrorism and hate crimes, mainly against African Americans, Jews, and Catholics. Founded in 1865 by Confederate veterans in Pulaski, Tennessee, the Klan used violent intimidation and murder to restore white supremacy during the Reconstruction era.

Oscar Robertson joined the NBA in 1960, when the league was still developing. The threat he describes likely occurred in the 1950s while he was playing for Cincinnati in the NCAA, prior to a Dixie Classics tournament that ended in 1961.

At a time when civil rights for non-White Americans had not yet gained nationwide support, Robertson faced threats to his life. While modern NBA players still encounter racism from fans and others, they can play confidently today because pioneers like Oscar and Bill Russell risked their lives by standing up to groups like the KKK during the early NBA days.

Advertisement

Although Robertson never had a direct confrontation with the KKK, he remained confident that the group couldn’t harm him, allowing him to continue playing fearlessly. His determination throughout his 14-year NBA career solidified his legacy as one of the greatest guards in the sport’s history.

ALSO READ: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Knicks Owner James Dolan of S*xual Assault and S*x Trafficking