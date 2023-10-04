Over a year after Derek Jeter left Miami Marlins, Kim Ng makes history as the first female GM to reach MLB playoffs

From September 2017 to February 2022, Derek Jeter served as the CEO of the Miami Marlins. During these four seasons, the Marlins recorded 218 wins and 327 losses. A record of 31-29 was achieved in the shortened 2020 season, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, in full seasons, the Marlins' records were 63-98, 57-105, and 67-95 respectively. One of Jeter's notable decisions was the appointment of Kim Ng, Major League Baseball's first female general manager, in 2020.

Kim Ng, at the age of 54, landed a leading executive position at an MLB team, thanks to the instrumental role played by baseball legend Derek Jeter in her recruitment to the Marlins in 2020.

In just her third season, she successfully guided the Marlins back to the playoffs in a full-length season, for the first time since 2003 – undoubtedly, a cause for celebration.

Before Ng's appointment, no woman had held the senior managerial role at any team in Major League Baseball or any of the four main North American sports leagues. The role of a team's general manager is a crucial one, overseeing the entire operation and reporting directly to the owners.

Kim Ng's path to postseason success as Miami Marlins GM

The Miami Marlins have witnessed history in the making, guided to the playoffs by their general manager, Kim Ng - the first woman to accomplish such a remarkable feat in MLB history. Ng boasts over three decades of management and executive experience, having previously worked with MLB, the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Yankees, where she contributed to three World Series victories.

Ng's strategic vision has shaped the Marlins' team with almost a dozen trades. In her initial full season without Derek Jeter in the front office of the Marlins, she acquired second baseman Luis Arraez, a player now on the verge of achieving a .400 batting average, a milestone that none have reached at the July break since 1999.

With the Marlins hot on the heels of a National League wild-card spot, a triumphant series against the New York Mets would serve as a personal victory for Ng, a stickball enthusiast from the streets of Queens. Her journey to this point, meticulously documented, is a testament to Ng's innate caution and unwavering focus. This historic moment traces back to 1990, a mere three years before the creation of the Marlins as an expansion team.

