P.J. Washington Opens Up About Klay Thompson’s Possible Influence on Mavericks: ‘Going To Be Super Tough’

Dallas acquired Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors this offseason through a complicated six-team sign-and-trade transaction. Furthermore, the team's recent appearance in the NBA Finals has ignited a buzzing energy about the team's potential with the addition of the renowned sharpshooter.

Klay Thompson securing a three-year, $50 million contract, becomes the latest talent to join the Dallas Mavericks. Showing enthusiasm about working alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson acknowledges Doncic's tenacity as a deciding factor in his choice. Thompson is motivated to steer the Mavericks towards a championship, inspired by their recent journey to the NBA Finals and his close rapport with Irving, who has spoken highly to him about the conducive atmosphere in Dallas.

P.J. Washington hails Klay Thompson's impact on Mavericks

P.J. Washington has commended the inclusion of Klay Thompson in the Mavericks' lineup, particularly highlighting the leadership ingrained in him as a four-time NBA champion. Moreover, he has a commendable skill in shooting from a broad range, which he'll employ alongside all-stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

"We gain so much from his addition to our team," Washington acknowledged. "His leadership is invaluable. He's maintained a high standard in the sport for years. So, it's fantastic to have him on board, empowering us with his experience and knowledge."

“It’s going to be super tough,” Washington added. “You can’t leave (Thompson). He’s a knock-down shooter, and obviously, you’ve got Luka and Kyrie that do what they do.”

The presence of talents like Doncic, Irving, and Thompson in a team inevitably forces the opposing team's defense to make split-second tough choices throughout the game.

Klay Thompson's revival as a key factor for the Mavericks' success and development

Thompson joins the Dallas team with much to prove, especially after one of the less prolific seasons in his career. In the 2023-24 season, the 34-year-old guard mustered 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, with a shooting average of 43.2 percent.

"It will spur my improvement as well as others around me just by sharing the court with players of such caliber," confided Washington. "They'll be the focal point of the opposition defense, thereby creating opportunities for open shots to the rest of us."

Washington is keen on learning from Thompson, given his status as one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. The primary goal for both Washington and the Mavericks is to enhance his shooting consistency.

"It's no secret, he's one of the best three-point shooters ever," admitted Washington. "So, having the chance to learn different aspects from him, I believe, will greatly aid my professional development and benefit my teammates as well."

If Thompson can revive his previous form, the Mavericks will be a formidable side to take on. Expected to be aligned with Doncic and Irving on the wing and Washington on the four spots, they present a significant threat. As it stands, Dereck Lively II seems poised to evolve into a full-time starter at the center, though Daniel Gafford is still a viable alternative.

