Packers Jordan Love Could Become Highest Paid NFL Player After Holding Out On Practice: Report

Jordan Love could become the highest-paid NFL player in the league's history as the Green Bay Packers player waits for his contract extension. For now, the player is not attending any training sessions and has been told that he won't be joining until he signs a new deal.

Jordan was a key player in sending the Packers to the divisional round of the NFC. Meanwhile, reports have projected his potential deal and when it might happen.

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jordan Love could see himself becoming “the highest-paid quarterback” in the league's history and this might happen very soon.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has made it clear that Jordan won't be participating in any of the team's training camps until the player signs a new contract. This stance was confirmed by the franchise's manager Brian Gutekunst while he spoke to the media on Monday.

However, the head coach also stated that both the team and the player were “close” to the deal. Meanwhile, it's time for the fans to keep refreshing the feed as the deal might happen anytime soon according to the reports.

Jordan Love's might sign a contract soon

According to a report by The Athletic's Dianna Russini, she revealed during a conversation with Chase Daniel the deal is anticipated to "get wrapped up this week.”

With the deal, he might become the highest-paid quarterback in the National Football League. She stated that she believes the player might surpass players like Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow, the highest-paid QBs right now.

As per a report by Spotrac, the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars’ QBs earn an average annual value basis of $55 million. Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson are the names of some top five earning signal callers.

Meanwhile, Love is due to earn a basic salary of $10 million and count $12.8 million toward the salary cap this year. The former Utah State Aggies college player, in his last ten regular season games, passed for 2,667 yards, 21 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The upcoming season is going to be Love's second season as a full-time starter, however, it will be a fifth on the Packers' payroll. It will be the final year of the one-year contract extension if we talk about his rookie contract which he sealed for four years.

This time, Love has made a situation for himself and the franchise and it is the time for them to sign a new extension. As per the general manager Gutekunst, the side wants Jordon for “a long time.”

A report on the NFL site stated that he is “optimistic” about something that will be something Jordon and the team both want. He also stated that the team desires to “give him that stability for him, and it gives us some stability for our group as well.”

Now that the reports are saying that the deal might be signed soon, it is to be seen when Love will make his return to the team's training.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Spotrac, the player is projected to seal a deal of $200M extension for four years where the Packers will guarantee him $150M following his stunning first season as a starter.

