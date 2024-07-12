Paddy Pimblett Hints at Moving to YouTube Boxing for Money as Contract Expires After UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett has hinted that he could make a move to YouTube boxing after the final fight of his contract at UFC 304. Pimblett claimed he has left contract negotiations to his manager but claimed there wasn’t any new contract talk before penning his UFC 304 fight deal.

‘The Baddy’ is uninterested in moving to another organization as the UFC is the pinnacle of the sport according to him. However, he claimed that boxing YouTubers for a big paycheque is not out of the equation.

Paddy Pimblett makes contract admission ahead of UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett, who has challenged Bobby Green to grapple him at UFC 304 , is unsure about his future after the UFC 304 fight. Pimblett is keen to stay at the UFC as he claimed people identify the organization as the summit of MMA competition.

However, he is open to trying his luck in boxing influencers and pocketing a bag full of cash. Speaking to MMA Junkie, ‘The Baddy’ said,

“You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers who are boxing could end up offering me millions to end up fighting one of them. So we’ll see what happens.”

Paddy Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors champion, arrived at the UFC with a lot of hype. After recording finishes in his first three fights in the promotion, the Liverpudlian had an uninspiring outing against Jared Gordon.

Yet another weak performance against a well past his prime Tony Ferguson stunned Pimblett’s growth. However, he can once again get the crowd back on his side with an impressive outing against Bobby Green in Manchester at UFC 304.

‘The Baddy’ has a larger-than-life persona and is an excellent grappler. Fans, though, are yet to be convinced that the scouser can become a top-of-the-food-chain competitor.

Paddy Pimblett is set to fight in his home country at UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett already has a massive fanbase, which is a key reason behind the Merseysider being tipped for superstardom. The lion’s share of his fans are from the UK and Pimblett is now set to fight in his home country against Bobby Green.

Pimblett previously fought Jordan Leavitt in London in 2022 and earned a second-round submission win. His appearance blew the roof off the O2 arena and the win left the crowd ecstatic.

British fans look set to back their compatriot Pimblett as he is set to square off against Bobby Green in perhaps the toughest test of his career. While Pimblett has a win over former interim champion Tony Ferguson, ‘El Cucuy’ is now not a fraction of the fighter that once was the boogeyman of the lightweight division.

