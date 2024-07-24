Paddy Pimblett Receives Damning Prediction for Bobby Green Fight From Former UFC Champion

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanvski thinks Bobby Green will prevail over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304. Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘The Great’ claimed that King Green is the safer bet.

He analyzed that Green would lure Pimblett to hittable angles. Volkanovski considered Pimblett’s grappling and noted that the Liverpudlian could look to take the fight to the ground. However, he is unsure whether ‘The Baddy’ can survive the early onslaught from Green.

Alexander Volkanovski’s prediction for King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

While Paddy Pimblett has predicted a finish against King Green at UFC 304, Alexander Volkanovski is picking otherwise. The Aussie reckons Green’s striking could turn out to be too tricky for Pimblett and expects the Brit to get hurt.

Breaking down the fight on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski said, “It’s going to be a three-round fight. Paddy Pimblett, yeah I find it, it’s going to be hard for him to take him down and get a finish.”

Volkanovski added, “Again, Bobby Green’s going to put himself in positions where Paddy Pimblett’s going to feel he can fire and going to lull him into shots. I guarantee we’re going to see that pretty much straight away.”

While Paddy Pimblett has shown the ability to take shots and recover during his UFC career, Volkanovski is uncertain that he could do so against a sharp shooter like Green.

Pimblett is currently 5-0 in the UFC. Despite finishing his first three fights, Pimblett has seen his stock drop a bit after uninspiring outings against Jared Gordon and a declining Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett lauds Alexander Volkanovski despite recent fight prediction

Paddy Pimblett hasn’t lost any love for Alexander Volkanovski despite the Aussie’s latest fight prediction. Pimblett told Fox Sports Australia that he’s a big fan of Volkanovski and hailed his championship reign.

He said, “Alexander Volkanovski is a fighter that many fighters should look up to. He was an active champion, defending his belt. I hope he comes back stronger.”

Pimblett, though, has a tough test against King Green in his next fight. A win in his home country would help ‘The Baddy’ regain lost ground. However, a defeat could plummet his position massively.

