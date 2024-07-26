Paddy Pimblett Receives UFC Support After Backlash From Fans for Speaking out on Depression and Mental Health

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health issues.

Paddy Pimblett is getting all the support from the UFC. Known for his unique mic skills, Pimblett recently opened up on his mental health issues post UFC 304. The UK athlete detailed how he was not feeling okay building up to his UFC 304 fight. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett mentioned that five weeks prior to his match against Bobby Green, he felt that his preparation was the worst. Things went so bad that his coach even proposed the idea of withdrawing from the fight.

Fortunately for Pimblett, things fell into place just at the right time. He recovered well and continued with his camp confidently to overcome the challenge of ‘King’ Green. However, that was not all the mental torment that Paddy Pimblett had to undergo. Following his victory against Jared Gordon, Pimblett faced backlash. And, this is where the UFC extended its hands of support.

The UFC is ‘proud’ of Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett faced a storm of criticism soon after his victory against Jared Gordon. Most fans thought the decision was controversial and hence, started taking shots at the Brit. However, it was Pimblett’s lackluster performance against Tony Ferguson that made the critics blow up. Pimblett stated that he was even asked to take his own life, which further left him mentally depressed.

Pimblett further posted a screenshot from a fan calling him a ‘Vermin’. The UFC lightweight stated that due to such hate comments, men feel scared to open up about their mental well-being. Applauding the athlete for speaking up against these issues, the UFC posted on X in his support. The post read, “We’re proud of you for speaking up. Keep being you, Paddy (red heart emoji)"

Meanwhile, looking to maintain his undefeated streak, Pimblett faces the daunting challenge of defeating Bobby Green. Resorting to his usual trash-talking, Pimblett called Green an ‘egomaniac’.

Paddy Pimblett looks to put Bobby Green in place

Paddy Pimblett recently lashed out at his haters. The British fighter mentioned that he was an all-around fighter. He also claimed to shut down his naysayers before shifting his attention to Bobby Green. Terming ‘King’ Green as an ‘egomaniac’, Pimblett stated that he will ‘take his head off his shoulders.’

Pimblett also seemed confident while predicting a first or second-round victory against Green. On the contrary, Green too, is not keeping quiet. Looking to put away his opponent, Bobby Green recently labeled Pimblett as a ‘spoiled kid’. Thus, with shots being fired from both ends, it will be an interesting matchup to witness come UFC 304.

