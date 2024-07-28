Paddy Pimblett Receives USD 200K Bonus From Dana White After UFC 304 Submission Win Against King Green

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that he gave Paddy Pimblett a mega USD 200K bonus for his win against King Green. Pimblett put on a near-perfect performance and was barely touched before finishing Green in the first round of their fight.

‘The Baddy’ received praise from the UFC CEO for his display and White was impressed with the way the Liverpudlian silenced the haters. It also secured a mega bonus for the lightweight, who is now set to earn a top 15 ranking,

Dana White speaks highly of Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett, who recently supported Conor McGregor for his UFC 303 withdrawal , showcased a spectacular performance in his UFC 304 fight against King Green. ‘The Baddy’ sealed a first-round submission win.

He is now 6-0 in the UFC and earned a USD 200K bonus for his performance in Manchester. UFC CEO Dana White claimed that other fighters failed to put on impressive performances, resulting in him handing Pimblett the bonus. White said in the UFC 304 press conference,

“Paddy’s one of those guys that everybody talked sh*t about, everybody wants to talk about… And he looked damn good tonight. That’s why he won USD 200K.”

Pimblett’s stock dropped for his previous two performances against Jared Gordon and Tony Ferguson. King Green was touted as his toughest test to date, which the Liverpudlian passed with flying colors.

Pimblett called out Renato Moicano after his win and he is now set to earn a ranking in the lightweight division of the UFC.

Advertisement

Also Read: When Paddy Pimblett Received Heartfelt Reaction From Bruce Buffer After Fresh Faced Throwback Photo

Paddy Pimblett wants to replicate WWE’s move in the UFC

Paddy Pimblett recently revealed that he’d like to try his hands in WWE. In a recent interview with DAZN, the scouser said that Shawn Michaels is one of his favorites and he’d love to replicate sweet chin music inside the octagon at some point. He said,

“Yes, I have thought about that, to be honest. I have because I used to love the WWE growing up. Shawn Michaels, The Heartbreak Kid is my favorite fighter. I’d love to Sweet Chin Music someone in the cage in the UFC.”

Pimblett has now entered the rankings and his massive win is also a big plus for his star. Hence, fans can expect more exciting outings for Pimblett shortly.

Also Read: Paddy Pimblett Reveals He Almost Pulled Out of UFC 304 Due to Depression: ‘A Few Things Were Getting Me Down'