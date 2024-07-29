Paddy Pimblett Reveals Bizarre Reason Why Mma Fans Do Not Like Him

Paddy Pimblett looks like a 14-year-old girl! Well, this statement has come from the ‘Baddy’ himself. The English fighter, who is still undefeated in the UFC, has been on a roll. Putting life back to the Manchester crowd on Saturday, Pimblett made a strong statement inside the octagon. Leading up to the fight, King Green was considered as the toughest challenge for Pimblett.

But once the match started, things panned out quite differently. Green looked steady and quickly went for a takedown. This was his biggest mistake as Pimblett swiftly countered with a body triangle choke and put Green to sleep. Infact, towards the fag end of the submission, Pimblett locked in with the armbar as well to inflict further damage. All of this happened in just under four minutes of Round 1. Well, Paddy Pimblett did say that he would win. But nobody took him seriously. And Pimblett knows exactly why.

Paddy Pimblett gives a hilarious comparison about his looks

Paddy Pimblett already predicted about winning against ‘egomaniac’ Bobby Green. Interestingly, with all the claims Pimblett made, the fans just did not seem to buy them at all. Thus, after proving his naysayers wrong and securing a 15 rank in the lightweight division, Pimblett had a hilarious comparison to make.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, the English fighter stated, “People underestimate me striking. Don’t think I can strike ... I had a striker shooting in on me. everyone underestimates me just because I look like a 14 year old girl.” Pimblett further doubled down on the fact that he had recently signed a new 6-fight contract with the UFC.

However, proving his haters wrong was not the only caveat Pimblett received after UFC 304. Impressed by the athlete’s performance, Dana White gave him a hefty monetary boost.

Paddy Pimblett gets $200k in bonuses

Paddy Pimblett has impressed the head honcho Dana White with his impeccable performance inside the octagon. Owing to his first-round finish, Dana White decided to give him two $100,000 bonuses that shot his earnings to a whopping $200k. Apart from giving the English fighters monetary incentives, White also spoke highly of Pimblett.

Dana White stated that while everybody hated Paddy Pimblett, his fight with Bobby Green looked quite impressive. Thus, with things starting to go well for ‘Baddy’, it remains to be seen how well he can channel the positivity into fostering a successful career.