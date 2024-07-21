Paddy Pimblett Reveals How Internet Hate Comments Left Him Depressed After Initial UFC Stardom

Paddy Pimblett has revealed hate comments on the internet made him depressed. ‘The Baddy’ joined the UFC as one of the hottest properties in the MMA world. After initial success, Pimblett’s stock started to drop a bit.

An argument with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani and then a lackluster display against Jared Gordon saw his stock drop rapidly. Pimblett revealed he got depressed after the Gordon fight resulting in him not training properly for the Tony Ferguson clash, a fight where his cardio looked bad.

Paddy Pimblett opens up on receiving internet hate comments

While Paddy Pimblett has hinted at trying YouTube boxing soon, he has a crucial fight against Bobby Green coming up at UFC 304. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Pimblett revealed how internet hate comments affected him.

‘The Baddy’ revealed that the negativity after the close Jared Gordon win made him depressed. He went on to receive further bad comments after a not-so-impressive display against a declining Tony Ferguson.

Speaking about the internet hate, Pimblett said, “At the same time, I had people commenting on all my stuff, saying this and that, but the worst part about that was some of the comments saying, ‘Oh, you might as well go kill yourself now; your life’s over,’ and it’s like ‘f–king else.'”

Pimblett further expressed, “It messed with my head a lot, but it’s made me a lot stronger.”

Paddy Pimblett, after his win against Jordan Leavitt in the UK, gave an inspiring speech about the importance of mental health. However, judging by his words, the Liverpudlian has suffered from the issue himself.

Pimblett had a stellar start to his UFC career, winning all of his first three fights via finishes. His performances in the last two fights, though, haven’t been impressive.

‘The Baddy’ has the chance to bounce back as he takes on Green at UFC 304. The event is set to take place in Manchester, UK and an impressive performance on his home soil could once again skyrocket Pimblett’s popularity.

Paddy Pimblett downplays Bobby Green’s physicality

Bobby Green is a UFC veteran and has a unique stand-up style that is often too tricky for opponents to figure out. Paddy Pimblett, however, has claimed that Green is not physically imposing enough.

Pimblett claimed he is a real lightweight, one of the biggest in the division. However, he reckons Green is a blown-out featherweight and the Liverpudlian is confident of overwhelming Green physically when they come face-to-face.

Pimblett made these claims in his latest interview with NY Post. One thing is for certain, a win against Green would be a great addition to Pimblett’s legacy. ‘King’ has been around for a long time and has fought the whos who of the lightweight division.