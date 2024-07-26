Paddy Pimblett Supports Conor McGregor’s Decision to Pull out of UFC 303 Due to Injury

Paddy Pimblett has supported Conor McGregor’s decision to not fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. In a recent interview with The Mirror, ‘The Baddy’ was asked whether he’d have fought with a broken toe.

Pimblett claimed he wouldn’t have and detailed how fighting injured previously cost him a win. McGregor was scheduled to headline UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in welterweight bout. The Irish superstar, though, pulled out with a broken toe.

Paddy Pimblett shows support for Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett recently revealed he almost pulled out of UFC 304 due to depression. One fighter who has been in the news for pull-out-related matters is Conor McGregor. The Irishman withdrew from his scheduled UFC 303 showdown against Michael Chandler.

‘The Baddy’ has claimed he perhaps would have taken the same decision, telling The Mirror, “I went into a fight years ago and I got surgery on the 10th of May and then I fought on the 1st of September. When I broke my wrist, I got a big scar there, and I shouldn't have fought. I lost that fight.

Pimblett added, "So I'd probably never go into another fight injured, to be honest, because in that fight, I had a tight choke in the first round, but it was this hand underneath, so I couldn't get the strength to put him to sleep. If I had a fully fit strong hand, he goes unconscious. To be honest, I don't know if I'd go into another fight injured again."

Paddy Pimblett is currently scheduled to take on King Green in a lightweight clash at UFC 304. As for Conor McGregor, he has confirmed that his bout with Michael Chandler will be rescheduled.

While there has been no official word about the potential date of the fight yet, the bout is expected to take place before the end of the year.

Paddy Pimblett once revealed his plan to defeat Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett competes in the lightweight division of the UFC while Conor McGregor is a former champion of the division. While the Irishman’s canceled bout against Michael Chandler was scheduled for welterweight, lightweight is not yet out of the equation.

Hence, a fight against Paddy Pimblett could be a big one from the fans’ perspectives. Pimblett shared his game plan for the hypothetical contest, telling Rob Moore, "Wouldn't want to give too much away. No, obviously he's a striker. Put him on his back, try and submit him."

Paddy Pimblett was once touted as someone who could potentially emulate Conor McGregor’s star power. While Pimblett’s stock has dropped a bit, an impressive win against King Green at UFC 304 could once again catapult him.