Padres’ Tucupita Marcano to Face Possible Lifetime Ban Amid MLB's Alleged Gambling Investigation

Major League Baseball is investigating San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for reportedly betting on baseball, and he could face a lifetime ban, sources say.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the supposed betting took place last season while Marcano was with the Pittsburgh Pirates and injured.

After the Padres claimed him off waivers in the offseason, Marcano hasn’t played since last July due to a torn ACL.

READ MORE: Who is Jessica Campbell? All about NHL’s potential first female full-time Coach with Seattle Kraken

What are the allegations against Tucupita Marcano?

The investigation focuses on whether Marcano bet on games during the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four other minor league players might also face disciplinary actions for similar betting activities, according to the report.

Marcano, through his representative, refused to comment to the Journal, as did MLB and the MLB Players Association.

The Padres released a statement saying, “We are aware of an active investigation by Major League Baseball regarding a matter that occurred when the player in question was a member of another organization and not affiliated with the San Diego Padres. We will not have any further comments until the investigative process is complete.”

READ MORE: Did Cristiano Ronaldo really tell children of Gaza ‘The world is with you’? Exploring viral rumor

What is the gambling policy of MLB?

Advertisement

The MLB gambling policy states that players who bet on any baseball game they are involved in will be banned for life. If they bet on any MLB game, they’ll face a one-year ban.

Rimas Sports, representing Marcano, did not immediately respond on Monday. Marcano declined to comment through a spokesperson to The Wall Street Journal.

The Pirates said in a statement, "We are aware of the matter that’s under investigation and are fully cooperating. We will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Marcano started in the major leagues on April 1, 2021, and has a .217 average with five homers, 34 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 149 games. He has played both infield and outfield.

READ MORE: Rory McIlroy and Amanda Balionis interview fuels dating rumors amid golfer’s divorce

Examples of suspended MLB Players

The last MLB player suspended for gambling was New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell. He and coach Cozy Dolan were banned for life in 1924 for trying to bribe Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand to lose a game on Sept. 27.

Advertisement

Since the 1919 World Series humiliation of Pete Rose’s lifetime ban for betting on the Cincinnati Reds games he used to manage, Major League Baseball has had a tense relationship with illegal gambling.

However, U.S. sports leagues have stepped up gambling monitoring since the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018 ended a federal law that mostly banned sports betting. Betting facilities have opened at stadiums nationwide.

Yet, the high-profile case of Shohei Ohtani followed. Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was let go by the Los Angeles Dodgers after a gambling investigation went public on March 21. Mizuhara agreed to plead guilty to bank and tax fraud in a sports betting case where he is accused of stealing nearly $17 million from the two-time AL MVP to cover debts.

READ MORE: Why are MLB players wearing number 4 patch on their jerseys? Find out