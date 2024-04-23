Paige Bueckers aka the Paige Buckets plays for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team (University of Connecticut) in the Point Guard position. She became the first freshman to win all four major national women's college Player of the Year awards in her first season at UConn (2020-2021).

Out of those four, Paige Bueckers won an ESPY award in 2021 for Best Female College Athlete. However, she went viral at the prestigious event not for her win but for her ICONIC speech. The UConn Huskies star was in the spotlight for acknowledging the excellence of Black women in sports.

She specifically pinpointed the under-representation of Black female athletes. Bueckers also mentioned the disparity in media coverage between Black WNBA players and their white counterparts despite their achievements. Next, she celebrated the Black women in sports, including media personalities like Maria Taylor and Robin Roberts, athletes like Maya Moore, and others who inspire her.

She also mentioned Breonna Taylor, whose name became a rallying cry against police brutality. Bueckers wrapped up with a message of unity. She pledged to stand behind Black women and pushed others to fight for their recognition.

Now, three years later, Paige Bueckers’ MOVING speech has gone viral again!

Bueckers’ speech from her 2021 ESPY Award win resonated with the masses because it addressed a crucial issue about racial bias in sports media.

What's Going On With Paige Bueckers Currently?

Paige Bueckers just finished her senior year (technically a redshirt junior year) at the University of Connecticut. After missing the entire 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury, Bueckers had a stellar comeback year in 2024. She led UConn to the Final Four again and earned numerous accolades, including BIG EAST Player of the Year and a spot on the All-America First Team. Bueckers is considered a top prospect for the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.