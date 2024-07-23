Paige Spiranac Excitedly Teases ‘Fun’ Collab With Olivia Dunne: ‘Talking Back and Forth’

Paige Spiranac is one of the most talented golfer turned social media influencers. She has a good knowledge of not only the sport that she was involved with but also knows how to entertain and influence her audience through various channels.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne has also gained immense love from her fans for everything she shares through her social media account. From her gymnastic moves to sharing her personal life details, Dunne never fails to impress.

Besides, just recently, Spiranac shared that she would consider a fun collaboration with the 21-year-old gymnast. Let's see what the American model has to say!

Paige Spiranac looking for a collaboration with Olivia Dunne

Paige Spiranac recently revealed her plans to consider a partnership with Dunne as both of them already have deals with the content monetization platform Passes. She even highlighted that the duo are already in talks for a potential collaboration on the platform.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Spiranac said; “We've been talking back and forth about maybe doing some content collaboration together on Passes, which I think everyone would love.”

Moreover, the 31-year-old also praised Dunne while also revealing that they both got to connect during the Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch and that they think it would be fun shooting content together.

It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, the Colorado-born former golfer joined the subscription platform Passes. This is to ensure that she can engage more with her subscribers.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne announced a multi-million dollar NIL deal partnership with Passes in May 2024. With this collaboration, she is set to share creative content topics including her life as a college Division I athlete with her audience.

Thus, it remains to be seen how soon both of them will collaborate and impress fans with their creative content.

A look into Olivia Dunne and Paige Spiranac’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Parties

Earlier in May, both Dunne and Spiranac were spotted at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch as well as the release party over the weekend.

During the party, both athletes were seen in similarly bold, see-through black dresses. Spiranac was twinning with Dunne at the Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

While the former golfer made the cover of the 60th-anniversary edition of the magazine, the American gymnast made her second appearance in the issue. Dunne initially made her debut on the iconic magazine cover, last year in 2023.

