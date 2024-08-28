Paige Spiranac Reveals Honest Feelings About Returning to Professional Golfing After 8-Year Break

Popular golf influencer Paige Spiranac recently talked about her feelings as she marks a comeback to professional golf after an almost eight-year hiatus. She is currently preparing for the stroke play event, Creator Classic, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 28.

Spiranac initially turned professional in 2015 and played a complete season in 2016. However, she then switched her career to become a social media influencer.

Now that she is going to be back on the course, Paige Spiranac recently shared a tweet on X, stating how nervous she is to play after eight years and how excited she is to get this opportunity. She wrote, “It’s the week of the Creator Classic! Although nervous to play competitive stroke play again (it’s been 8 years), I’m excited for this amazing opportunity! The goal is to have fun.”

The 31-year-old started playing golf when she was 12. She then went on to win five tournaments on Colorado's junior golf circuit as she started her junior-level golf career. She also played Division 1 college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

Additionally, Spiranac’s professional golf journey included joining the Cactus Tour, where she won one event. She even attempted to join the LPGA Tour in her journey to compete further but couldn't succeed.

Nevertheless, Spiranac later started her social media journey, posting golf-related creative content across all channels, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She even has a podcast named Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee.

As for the Creator Classic, it is a newly announced event on the PGA Tour. It will allow 16 content creators, including Paige Spiranac, Wesley Bryan, Peter Finch, Gabby Golf Girl, Brad Dalke, and others, to compete on the back nine of the newly restored East Lake Golf Club, which will also host the final FedEx Cup Playoffs event, the Tour Championship, the very next day.

The format of the event will be a nine-hole stroke play featuring four foursomes, with each golfer playing as an individual in a stroke play. The first eight holes will be played as gross stroke play, followed by the last hole, where the four lowest-scoring players will compete in a one-hole playoff.

As the tournament draws closer, all eyes are on Spiranac. However, her odds of winning are extremely low (+12500, according to Bet Carolina). Regardless, it remains to see how she fares in the event.

