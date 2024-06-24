Paige Vanzant Explains Why OnlyFans Is a Priority for Her With Fighting Career Taking Backseat: ‘It’s My Part-Time Job’

Paige VanZant has claimed OnlyFans is the main earning source for her with fighting being a hobby. VanZant revealed that the NSFW platform provides the lion’s share of her earnings.

VanZant recently said on TMZ’s Famous & Naked show that OnlyFans has helped her become a success. She also claims that being on the NSFW platform is nothing compared to what she’d do to provide for her family.

Paige VanZant’s comments on her career path

Paige VanZant, a former UFC strawweight contender, has become a sensation on social media and OnlyFans. Speaking with TMZ, VanZant shared how OnlyFans has helped her.

She explained, “Fighting, I have to understand now, is just a hobby. It’s my part-time job. I have to realize that OnlyFans is what's providing everything for me. There's a lot of things I would do to provide and support for my family.”

VanZant added, “I would kill for my family. This is much less than that.”

Paige VanZant has recently penned a deal to join Dana White’s Power Slap League. VanZant’s move caused uproar among fans on social media , with some claiming it was a publicity stunt to stay relevant.

VanZant has a professional MMA record of 8-5. A defeat to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 was the last straw of her UFC career. She has since fought in BKFC and also had a brief stint at pro wrestling with AEW. She recently fought fellow influencer Elle Brooke to a draw in a boxing match.

VanZant, meanwhile, has continued growing on social media, especially on Instagram and OnlyFans. The ex-UFC fighter is now set to join Power Slap in an interesting move.

Once touted as a promising talent in the UFC, the 30-year-old looks clearly past her time as an MMA fighter.

Paige VanZant speaks about the Power Slap move

Paige VanZant is now set to be a part of the Power Slap league. The former UFC star has bizarrely claimed that she’s going to antagonize everyone with her career moves.

Speaking on the same, she shared, “I just signed a contract with Power Slap. Because you know what? I’m f---ing Paige VanZant. I was in the UFC, bareknuckle boxing, boxing. Now, I’m doing Power Slap.… I’m going to do literally everything and p--- everybody off.”

Meanwhile, Dana White’s Power Slap League has often gone viral on social media. Many fighters and fans are skeptical of the sport, claiming the inability to defend against damage is absurd. Fans will keep a keen eye on how VanZant’s career fares.