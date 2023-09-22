Pakistan swaps Naseem Shah for THIS bowler in 2023 Cricket World Cup

With the World Cup as close as two weeks, Pakistan is all set, with their newly created squad. In the World Cup 2023 Pakistan squad, there's a huge change to notice i.e. the absence of Naseem Shah, even though there were speculations that the cricketer would be back on the field, in the upcoming World Cup.

However, those speculations have been crushed off now. Naseem Shah is officially out of the squad for the World Cup. Instead of Shah, the cricket fans are expected to witness an 'old' player making a 'new' comeback in this World Cup. Keep reading to know who is Naseem Shah's star replacement.

Why is Naseem Shah not a part of the World Cup and who replaced him?

Naseem Shah is officially not a part of the World Cup, confirmed by the cricketer himself through his Instagram account. The primary reason why Naseem Shah wasn't included in the World Cup squad was the injury. Naseem Shah injured his shoulder in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023, which was won by India.

Talking about the same, the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) released a statement that said, "Following thorough medical examinations and consultations with leading medical experts, Naseem has been advised to undergo surgery. He is expected to recover in three to four months." From their end, the PCB has given a sign that Shah is unlikely to be in the World Cup squad.

Instead of Naseem Shah, the selectors have picked Hasan Ali as Shah's replacement for all the matches in the World Cup. Hasan Ali is an excellent bowler, who featured in over 50+ ODIs for the Pakistan team.

The right arm Medium fast bowler made his cricket debut in 2017 and so far has picked around 91 Wickets at an average rate of 30.36. Hasan Ali last appeared in the ODI series against New Zealand, which was held in Karachi. Now, the hope for fans is that he is able to justify Naseem Shah's absence.

With Naseem Shah being out of the World Cup 2023 squad, do you think the Pakistan squad will be good to work well without him? Meanwhile, not only Naseem, but players like Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are also out of the World Cup squad.