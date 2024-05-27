Panthers Coach Paul Maurice Reacts To Jacob Trouba’s Penalty After Controversial Shoulder Hit On Evan Rodrigues

During Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers on Sunday, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice made a controversial remark about Jacob Trouba's penalty for a disputed elbow on Evan Rodrigues.

What did Paul Maurice say about the incident?

Rodrigues stayed on the ice for a few minutes after the collision before leaving the locker room. He returned in the third period and played in overtime, but the Panthers fell 5-4 in Game 3 to the Rangers.

When questioned if Jacob Trouba should have gotten a major penalty for a hit on Evan Rodrigues, Paul Maurice did not have a clear answer. Rather than responding directly, he used a clever quip.

Paul Maurice reacted to Jacob Trouba's penalty (via Peter Baugh of The Athletic on X). “I think I’ve got enough on my plate. I’m not going to do any refereeing or player safety tonight," Maurice said.

Paul Maurice wasn’t happy with the Game 3 loss

Alex Wennberg won it for the Blue Shirts after Ryan Lindgren's shot from the left point was deflected off the shaft of his stick in front of the net, resulting in the game-winning goal at 5:33 in overtime. This was the Blue Shirts' second overtime win in the series, and they now have a remarkable 4-0 record in overtime in the playoffs.

After the victory, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum throughout the playoffs.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said (via NHL.com), "Sometimes you want to keep the growl.” He continued, “A lot of times in the playoffs it is about keeping your energy going. Cut off losses, let it go. Then there are times you want to keep it, to eat it, let it burn for a little while and find a different kind of energy source."

The Rangers lead the Panthers 2-1 in their Eastern Conference final series. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday in Florida.

