Panthers Rookie WR Xavier Legette Leaves Practice Early to Avoid Foot Fracture

Carolina Panthers rookie receiver Xavier Legette recently got some encouraging news. An MRI showed that he did not suffer a fracture in his foot. This update came from Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.

Legette had left practice early on Sunday due to a lower leg injury. Head coach Dave Canales clarified that this injury was unrelated to the hamstring issue that had troubled Legette during OTAs earlier in the offseason. However, Legette is scheduled for further evaluation. It appears he has avoided any significant injury and is currently considered day-to-day.

“It’s something in his lower leg,” Canales commented, via Joe Person of The Athletic. “I don’t want to get into any details. We’re just gonna evaluate him this afternoon as a precaution and then we’ll go from there. I’ll have more information for you guys.”

Legette, the Panthers’ first-round selection (32nd overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a standout during training camp. He is expected to become one of quarterback Bryce Young’s preferred targets this season.

In his final season with the South Carolina Gamecocks, the 23-year-old receiver excelled, recording 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. The Panthers were very high on Legette throughout the draft procedure. They even traded up one spot to secure him in the first round.

Reflecting on the start of training camp, Legette admitted he “started slow.” Coach Canales emphasized that all rookies needed to earn their place on the team. “Yeah, not really behind, I guess,” Canales said.

According to him, it's just a matter of time; he would love for Legette to join the team for their future games. Canales would want to earn him a valuable rep because he had been putting a lot of work into the game.

He said, “It’s just a matter of how much I would love for the guys on our team to earn their place. To earn those valuable reps. And he’s getting a lot of work. There’s a measure for all the young guys—show us. Show us you’re working hard. Show us you’re doing all the things the right way so that we can go in with full confidence and trust.”

He added, “So, it’s not a knock on him for not doing those things. It’s like, keep showing us who you are and showing us what you wanna do.”

Legette will be competing for targets with established players like Diontae Johnson. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, along with veteran Adam Thielen, and second-year pro Jonathan Mingo.

What else does the Panthers' Xavier Legette get to show to his fans?

Legette offers something a bit different from his counterparts. He is standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 227 pounds, with impressive sub-4.4 speed. His unique combination of size and speed makes him a valuable asset to the Panthers’ receiving corps.

Quarterback Bryce Young has expressed his excitement about working with Legette, highlighting the rookie’s blend of size, speed, and explosiveness. “That combination of size, speed, how explosive he is, the way he comes out of routes. It’s definitely something that I gotta get used to,” Young recently commented. “We’re working on getting that timing down, but I’m super excited.”

Legette’s potential impact on the Panthers' offense this season is highly anticipated. His performance in training camp, despite the slow start, has shown that he has the skills and determination to be a key player for the team. With further evaluation and continued recovery, Legette is poised to become a significant contributor to the Panthers' success this season.

