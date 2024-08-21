Paolo Banchero Boldly Claims Nothing Is Off Table Including NBA Championship, MVP and Face of League

Paolo Banchero, the forward for the Orlando Magic, has high expectations, which is not surprising. He has previously discussed how his goal-oriented personality drives all of his progress. All of his professional accomplishments were envisioned long before they materialized. The epitome of a winning mentality, both in terms of his own development and the future course of his Magic team.

'Dr. J' Julius Erving, sneaker creation expert Dom "The Surgeon" Chambrone, and Jay Williams were all present on a panel at this past weekend's Fanatics Fan Fest in New York City. Williams asked Banchero to predict the location of the Magic's 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick in five years.

Banchero responded with such confidence. Banchero began "NBA Champ" but was cut off by cheers from the audience. "Ideally, an MVP. One of the league's public faces. I suppose I belong to the new generation that is changing the face of basketball. Yes, to all of that."

Over Magic basketball's first two seasons under Banchero, the team has grown steadily, but not without setbacks. After a 47-win campaign the previous year, Orlando battled for a spot at the table in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, eventually securing a position as the fifth seed. In light of the offseason additions and their combination with an additional NBA season, Banchero believes his Orlando team is now prepared to contend every season.

"Last year, we were more focused on just getting in the conversation, you know. Just trying to make a name for ourselves as being one of those teams that's competitive in the East," Banchero said. "Now, I think we're trying to get to that upper echelon, that top-three, top-four and get up there with (Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, etc.) and just compete with those guys."

One of Banchero's objectives is not only a result of increased team performance, but since he is the face of the Magic, a season in which Orlando wins the Larry O'Brien at the end would probably be the pinnacle of an MVP-caliber campaign led by Banchero. You need to make an impact beyond just one team if you want to be the face of the league. That's what winning does.

Banchero’s form will be key to the Magic's hopes of another playoff run for the 2024/25 season. The youngster’s form for the next few seasons will also determine his Olympic 2028 place on the Team USA roster.

