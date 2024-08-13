Paolo Banchero Could Play for Team USA in 2028 LA Olympics After Rejecting Italy; NBA Insider Reveals

After the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic watched Team USA win yet another gold medal. However, the team had several aging stars, like Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. This will create an opening for new players to compete for the best team in the Olympics, and in four years, Banchero might be on that roster.

Paolo Banchero declined to play for Italy at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in favor of playing for Team USA. When the 21-year-old Orlando star joined the U.S. Men's National Team for the first time last summer, the Americans came in fourth place. This might make it easier to put together one of the strongest American rosters ever for the Paris Games.

Frank Urbina mentioned, "Banchero has huge upside, and the team will be lacking in star-level forwards if this is to be James and Durant’s final Olympics. Banchero, despite having a relatively mundane showing at the 2023 World Cup for Team USA, followed up a Rookie of the Year campaign in the NBA with an All-Star season in 2023-24 and looks to be on the path to superstardom.”

He added, “If the former Duke Blue Devil does reach that level, that would be huge for Team USA’s chances of winning a sixth straight Olympic gold medal in L.A. 2028, as his blend of size, athleticism, and skill are borderline generational."

Advertisement

In just two seasons with the Magic, Banchero has already established himself as an All-Star; just think of what can happen when he enters his prime over the next four years. When the Olympics resume in Los Angeles in a few years, Banchero will be 25 years old. This will put him in a position to represent the United States in his home country's Olympics at the height of his athleticism.

Throughout the FIBA World Cup, Banchero averaged 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, which was a major contribution for Team USA. In 17.4 minutes per game, he also had a 58% field goal percentage. He was added to the Men's National Team's 41-player pool in January.

At 25, the Magic forward would be a serious contender for a spot on the Los Angeles roster if he keeps up his ascent to superstardom. In his sophomore campaign, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Paolo Banchero increased his averages to 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during his first postseason run. Even though he struggled with turnovers, he can improve this with more experience and playmaking assistance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tyrese Haliburton Suffered Secret Injury at Paris Olympics, NBA Insider Reveals: ‘Team USA Didn’t Announce It’