Paolo Banchero's Bold Claim About Magic Being Up There with Celtics, Knicks, and Sixers Goes Viral Ahead of New NBA Season

A promising young team, the Orlando Magic can pose a significant threat in the Eastern Conference. Their starting lineup is led by the youthful duo of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, both of whom are legitimate All-Star prospects.

Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a big free agent signed by the Magic earlier this summer, cementing their place as a developing team in the league. However, Orlando's best chance of winning stems from the numerous young stars' ongoing internal development.

Banchero recently expressed his opinion that the Magic could contend for a top-three seed in the East the following season on ESPN's First Take.

"We feel like we're right there," Banchero said. "We're right there with all those teams...We were right there last year. We got better this year. I got better. All of us got better. We got some new pieces that are gonna help us a lot. We're trying to make some noise. I think we should easily be a top-four, top-three team and have a chance to win the East."

Competition for a top-three spot in the Eastern Conference will be fierce for Orlando. With the addition of Mikal Bridges, the New York Knicks are serious contenders. The Philadelphia 76ers, who recently added Paul George, will also make their presence felt. The Boston Celtics, defending champions, are undoubtedly the best team in the world now and will surely contend for the top spot once more.

For the upcoming season, the Eastern Conference is expected to be challenging. Orlando can make an impact and possibly surprise everyone by finishing in the top three. But the Magic are still likely a year or two away from being legitimate first-seed contenders and serious postseason threats.

After the Paris Olympics, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic watched Team USA win yet another gold medal. However, the team had several aging stars such as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James. This will create an opportunity for new players to compete for a spot on the best team in the Olympics, and in four years, Banchero might be on that roster.

In his sophomore campaign, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Paolo Banchero increased his averages to 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game during his first postseason run. Even though he struggled with turnovers, he can improve this with more experience and playmaking assistance.

