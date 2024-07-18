Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in Seine River to prove cleanliness amid pollution concerns ahead of 2024 Olympics

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo made headlines and a splash, quite literally. It was when she fulfilled a promise on Wednesday to swim in the Seine River. It is underscoring the transformation of a once-polluted waterway. Especially as a potential venue for swimming competitions during the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

Clad in a wetsuit and goggles, Hidalgo is accompanied by Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet and other officials. They dove into the river near City Hall, with the backdrop of Notre Dame Cathedral and other historic landmarks.

Paris Mayor Swims in Seine to Address Pollution

It marks a milestone in Paris's long-term efforts to rehabilitate the Seine. It is a river historically known more for pollution than recreation. Daily water quality tests conducted in early June showed unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria. However, recent improvements have validated the city's ambitious plans to make the river suitable for swimming and other water sports.

ALSO READ: Watch: Colts NFL Stadium Gets Transformed Into 3 Pools For USA 2024 Olympic Swim Trial

Speaking from the water, Hidalgo described the Seine as exquisite. She also commented favorably on the water quality. She also noted that it was “very, very good, albeit a bit cool.” Her words echoed the success of the city's “swimming plan,” launched in 2015. She aimed at revitalizing the river and making it accessible for both residents and visitors alike.

Tony Estanguet is a decorated Olympian with three gold medals in canoeing. He added a personal perspective, remarking on the transformation of a river. There, he had spent two decades of his sporting career. For Estanguet, witnessing the Seine's cleanup and its readiness for Olympic events represented a commendable achievement.

Advertisement

The swim event was not just a ceremonial display but part of a broader strategy to showcase Paris's readiness for the 2024 Olympics. The games will kick off with an extravagant open-air ceremony featuring an athlete parade on boats along the Seine. It highlights the river's role as a central stage for global festivities.

Anne Hidalgo’s action about the upcoming Olympic event

The decision to swim was originally planned for June. However, Hidalgo's swim was postponed due to snap parliamentary elections in France. The delay did not diminish the event's significance. It highlighted ongoing concerns about water flow and pollution levels, which prompted rigorous daily monitoring by groups like Eau de Paris.

Also read: Adult Swim Celebrates April Fool's Day 2024 With Hilarious Nod To Smiling Friends Fans

Enzo Gallet, a 23-year-old swimmer who had previously competed in France's national open-water championships, expressed his excitement at being part of the historic swim. He commented on the surreal experience of swimming in the heart of Paris.

Advertisement

The journey to transform the Seine into a viable Olympic venue has been a lengthy and costly endeavor. It requires significant investments in infrastructure. Which includes underground water storage, sewer renovations, and wastewater treatment upgrades totaling $1.5 billion. These efforts aimed to meet Olympic standards. However, it also leaves a lasting environmental legacy for Parisians beyond the games.

Looking ahead, Paris continues to monitor and improve the Seine's water quality. Ensuring it remains a safe and inviting venue for the 2024 Olympics and a lasting asset for future generations. As the countdown to the games continues, Hidalgo's swim serves as a compelling reminder of what can be achieved. Especially through determination, investment, and collective vision in urban environmental stewardship. Let us know in the comments what you think about the whole idea.

Also read: Anthony Edwards Hilariously Explains Why He’d Beat USA Basketball Team in Swimming: ‘They Ain’t No Swimmers’