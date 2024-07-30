Paris Olympics 2024: Major Update on Simone Biles’ Calf Injury From Coach Cecile Landi Ahead of Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Finals

Simone Biles had a rocking performance on Sunday, July 28. She stood out above her fellow competitors and got herself placed in the first position. However, on the same day, she encountered a calf injury during the warm-up for her floor exercise routine.

This injury raised concerns about her fitness. Fans were eager to learn about the latest update on the American gymnast’s injury. Now, one of Biles’ coaches, Cecile Landi, has provided an update on the same.

Simone Biles’ calf injury major update from coach Cecile Landi

On Sunday, as Biles was preparing for her floor routine, her left ankle and lower leg were wrapped. She was also seen limping during the event. Despite the circumstances, she gave an outstanding performance and astonished her fans by recording 59.566 points to clinch the top all-around spot.

On the same day, Landi reported that Biles was feeling better by the end of the session and that there were no issues with the 27-year-old continuing with the event. The concern regarding Biles was significant, given her history of prioritizing her health, as she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to Twisties.

Landi went on to say (via USA Today), “Just a little pain in her calf. She felt it a little bit on the floor. And we taped it to kind of (tighten) it up.”

It is worth mentioning that Simone Biles and Team USA have already taken on the floor as the game for the women's team final commenced at 12:15 p.m., today July 30. After performing in this event, she will be next seen demonstrating her outstanding form at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Final on Thursday, August 1, at 11:15 a.m. CT. This means nothing is going to stop the four-time gold medalist from adding more gold.

Advertisement

Also Read: Simone Biles’ Mother Trolls Snoop Dogg Over Unforgetful 2010 Encounter When He Blew Off Gymnastics Queen

Simone Biles to compete in all four events at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles is going to take part in all four events today for the team finals at Bercy Arena in Paris, France. However, she will go last at the vault, floor exercise, and balance beam. Meanwhile, she will perform second on the uneven bar.

Alongside her, Jordan Chiles, who finished fourth in the all-around during the qualifying stage on Sunday, will also perform in all four events today. Sunisa Lee, who was in the third position, will appear on the uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercises.

Fans are looking forward to seeing how Biles performs at the event. It will also be interesting to watch the entire squad's performance and whether they can add more medals to their tally.

Also Read: Simone Biles' Height Trends After Old PIC With Shaquille O’Neal Goes Viral Again