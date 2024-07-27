Paris Olympics 2024 Medal List - Olympics Medal Table & India Medal Tally

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 26 to August 11, 2024. In this highly anticipated event, 10,500 athletes will go head-to-head in 329 events spanning 32 sports. Subsequently, the Paralympics are set to take place, from August 28 until September 8.

High-profile sites like the Stade France and numerous other iconic spots throughout the city will serve as the venues. An extraordinary opening ceremony is planned on the River Seine. Regarding safety, an extensive security structure involving between 35,000 to 45,000 personnel will be in place. With an estimated expense of around €9 billion, there are concerted efforts to lessen ecological damage. These include utilizing preexisting venues and implementing sustainable practices.

Although this year's Games' budget is estimated at roughly 9 billion euros (£7.6 billion), it still amounts to less than the last four events held in Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, London, and Beijing. A significant portion of the funding is expected to come from private corporations, ticket sales, and the selling of broadcasting rights. However, the official government auditors anticipate the government might need to cover between 3 billion and 5 billion euros (£2.5 billion and £4.2 billion) additional expenses for services like security.

The awarding of the first medals for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will occur on Saturday, following the Opening Ceremonies. The upcoming days will feature 329 competitions in 32 different sports, wrapping up on Aug. 11.

How are Olympic Medals made?

The designing of Olympic medals occurs collaboratively involving the International Olympic Committee (IOC and the organizing committee of the host country). IOC lays down the physical properties of the medals, prescribing at least 60mm diameter and 3mm thickness. The host country's organizing committee takes charge of shaping the overall design concept of the medal and appoints the designer.

For instance, in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Chaumet the jeweler from LVMH, received the honor to design the medals. The design embodies elements symbolic of the host city and country, and traditional Olympic icons including Nike, the Victory goddess. Final approval of the completed medal design lies in the IOC's prerogative. Typically, the host city's mint manufactures the medals conforming to IOC's specifics. However, the host city enjoys the freedom to render a unique design to each Olympic Games medal that uniquely captures the Olympic spirit.

What materials are used in Olympic medals

Three key materials form the Olympic medals:

Gold Medals : These are not purely gold but contain at least 92. silver, covered with a thin layer of 6 grams of gold.

: These are not purely gold but contain at least 92. silver, covered with a thin layer of 6 grams of gold. Silver Medals : They are made only of pure silver (Ag) and weigh around 550 grams.

: They are made only of pure silver (Ag) and weigh around 550 grams. Bronze Medals: Commonly known as brass, they are made up of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

In an added twist, for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the medals will have an infusion of 18 grams of iron sourced from the Eiffel Tower, enriching their symbolic worth and enhancing their association with the host city.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Tenure and Results

The Summer Olympics of 2020, officially termed the XXXII Olympiad and marketed as Tokyo 2020, took place from July 23 to August 8, 2021, in Japan. Originally planned for 2020, these Games marked the first instance in Olympic history where a delay of a year occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the medal count, the United States led the table, earning 39 gold, 41 silver, and 33 bronze medals, contributing to their total of 113. China secured the second spot with a total of 89 medals - 38 gold, 32 silver, and 19 bronze, while host country Japan took third place with 27 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze equating to a total of 58.

The comprehensive medal list of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is as follows.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Olympic Medal Tally 1 United States (USA) 39 41 33 113 2 China (CHN) 38 32 18 88 3 Japan (JPN) 27 14 17 58 4 Great Britain (GBR) 22 21 22 65 5 Russia (ROC) 20 28 23 71 6 Australia (AUS) 17 7 22 46 7 Netherlands (NED) 10 12 14 36 8 France (FRA) 10 12 11 33 9 Germany (GER) 10 11 16 37 10 Italy (ITA) 10 10 20 40 11 Canada (CAN) 7 6 11 24 12 Brazil (BRA) 7 6 8 21 13 New Zealand (NZL) 7 6 7 20 14 Cuba (CUB) 7 3 5 15 15 Hungary (HUN) 6 7 7 20 16 South Korea (KOR) 6 4 10 20 17 Poland (POL) 4 5 5 14 18 Czech Republic (CZE) 4 4 3 11 19 Kenya (KEN) 4 4 2 10 20 Norway (NOR) 4 2 2 8 21 Jamaica (JAM) 4 1 4 9 22 Spain (ESP) 3 8 6 17 23 Sweden (SWE) 3 6 0 9 24 Switzerland (SUI) 3 4 6 13 25 Denmark (DEN) 3 4 4 11 26 Croatia (CRO) 3 3 2 8 27 Iran (IRI) 3 2 2 7 28 Serbia (SRB) 3 1 5 9 29 Belgium (BEL) 3 1 3 7 30 Bulgaria (BUL) 3 1 2 6 31 Slovenia (SLO) 3 1 1 5 32 Uzbekistan (UZB) 3 0 2 5 33 Georgia (GEO) 2 5 1 8 34 Chinese Taipei (TPE) 2 4 6 12 35 Turkey (TUR) 2 2 9 13 36 Greece (GRE) 2 1 1 4 36 Uganda (UGA) 2 1 1 4 38 Ecuador (ECU) 2 1 0 3 39 Ireland (IRL) 2 0 2 4 39 Israel (ISR) 2 0 2 4 41 Qatar (QAT) 2 0 1 3 42 Bahamas (BAH) 2 0 0 2 42 Kosovo (KOS) 2 0 0 2 44 Ukraine (UKR) 1 6 12 19 45 Belarus (BLR) 1 3 3 7 46 Romania (ROU) 1 3 0 4 46 Venezuela (VEN) 1 3 0 4 48 India (IND) 1 2 4 7 49 Hong Kong (HKG) 1 2 3 6 50 Philippines (PHI) 1 2 1 4 50 Slovakia (SVK) 1 2 1 4 52 South Africa (RSA) 1 2 0 3 53 Austria (AUT) 1 1 5 7 54 Egypt (EGY) 1 1 4 6 55 Indonesia (INA) 1 1 3 5 56 Ethiopia (ETH) 1 1 2 4 56 Portugal (POR) 1 1 2 4 58 Tunisia (TUN) 1 1 0 2 59 Estonia (EST) 1 0 1 2 59 Fiji (FIJ) 1 0 1 2 59 Latvia (LAT) 1 0 1 2 59 Thailand (THA) 1 0 1 2 63 Bermuda (BER) 1 0 0 1 63 Morocco (MAR) 1 0 0 1 63 Puerto Rico (PUR) 1 0 0 1 66 Colombia (COL) 0 4 1 5 67 Azerbaijan (AZE) 0 3 4 7 68 Dominican Republic (DOM) 0 3 2 5 69 Armenia (ARM) 0 2 2 4 70 Kyrgyzstan (KGZ) 0 2 1 3 71 Mongolia (MGL) 0 1 3 4 72 Argentina (ARG) 0 1 2 3 72 San Marino (SMR) 0 1 2 3 74 Jordan (JOR) 0 1 1 2 74 Malaysia (MAS) 0 1 1 2 74 Nigeria (NGR) 0 1 1 2 77 Bahrain (BRN) 0 1 0 1 77 Saudi Arabia (KSA) 0 1 0 1 77 Lithuania (LTU) 0 1 0 1 77 North Macedonia (MKD) 0 1 0 1 77 Namibia (NAM) 0 1 0 1 77 Turkmenistan (TKM) 0 1 0 1 83 Kazakhstan (KAZ) 0 0 8 8 84 Mexico (MEX) 0 0 4 4 85 Finland (FIN) 0 0 2 2 86 Botswana (BOT) 0 0 1 1 86 Burkina Faso (BUR) 0 0 1 1 86 Côte d'Ivoire (CIV) 0 0 1 1 86 Ghana (GHA) 0 0 1 1 86 Grenada (GRN) 0 0 1 1 86 Kuwait (KUW) 0 0 1 1 86 Republic of Moldova (MDA) 0 0 1 1 86 Syria (SYR) 0 0 1 1

