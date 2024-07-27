Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Basketball - Complete Schedule, TV , Live stream and How To Watch Team USA?

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, 12 teams will contest in the men's basketball tournament, split into three groups of four. Each group will have its top two teams and the best two third-place into the knockout.

With a record of 16 gold medals, Team USA enters the tournament as the clear frontrunner. The Canadian team, guided by NBA figures Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray, 2023 FIBA World Cup victor - Germany, are also top contenders.

Drawing on NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the energy of their home crowd, host nation France aims to make a significant impact. Serbia, featuring the present NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, will likely mount solid competition.

League legends like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as young prodigy Wembanyama notable for his 8-foot wingspan and towering height of 7'4" are all players worth keeping an eye on.

The group stage of the tournament will unfold at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille, while the Accor Arena in Paris will host the final phase. The tournament will reach its climax on August 10, 2024, with the gold medal game.

How to watch Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Basketball on TV?

You can watch Men's Basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV by tuning into NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and E!. Additionally, the games will be available for streaming on Peacock, Fubo, and NBCSports.com. The tournament kicks off on July 27 and continues until August 10. Team USA's opening game against Serbia will be broadcast on NBC on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

A complete schedule for Paris Olympics 2024 Men's Basketball

Basketball Tournament Schedule

Group Stage

Saturday, July 27

Australia vs. Spain: 5:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan: 7:30 a.m.

France vs. Brazil: 11:15 a.m.

Greece vs. Canada: 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico: 5:00 a.m.

Serbia vs. USA: 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, July 30

Spain vs. Greece: 5:00 a.m.

Canada vs. Australia: 9:00 a.m.

Japan vs. France: 11:15 a.m.

Brazil vs. Germany: 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Serbia: 11:15 a.m.

USA vs. South Sudan: 3:00 p.m.

Friday, August 2

Japan vs. Brazil: 5:00 a.m.

Australia vs. Greece: 7:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Spain: 11:15 a.m.

France vs. Germany: 3:50 p.m.

Saturday, August 3

Puerto Rico vs. USA: 11:15 a.m.

Serbia vs. South Sudan: 3:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, August 6

Game 1: 5:00 a.m.

Game 2: 8:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, August 8

Semifinal 1: 11:30 a.m.

Semifinal 2: 3:00 p.m.

Medal Matches

Saturday, August 10

Bronze Medal Match: 5:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2

Gold Medal Match: 3:30 p.m.

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

USA Basketball Team Roaster

USA

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics)

Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

ALSO READ: Team USA Players Reveal Favorite Nicknames for Paris Olympics 2024; Featuring LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and More