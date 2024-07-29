The highly anticipated clash at the Paris 2024 Olympics between tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal finally has its result.

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious over long-time rival Rafael Nadal in the second round of the men's tennis singles event.

The Serbian star showcased his dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros, defeating the Spanish legend in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic defeats Rafael Nadal

It was seen that from the outset, Djokovic displayed his intent to secure Olympic gold, the one major title that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

The world watched as two of the greatest players in tennis history faced off for potentially the last time on the grand stage of the Olympics.

Djokovic quickly established control, breaking Nadal's serve early and maintaining pressure throughout. The 6-1 scoreline in the opening set left viewers in awe of the Serbian's skills.

Djokovic's victory marks his 31st win against Nadal in their 60-match rivalry, now leading 31-29.

This win also represents his 15th career singles victory at the Olympic Games, keeping his dream of securing that prestigious gold medal alive.

With this victory, Djokovic advances to the third round of the Olympic tournament, inching closer to his goal of Olympic gold.

For Nadal, while his singles journey ends, he remains in contention in the doubles event with partner Carlos Alcaraz.

Advertisement

All the titles between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

This match adds another chapter to one of tennis's greatest rivalries. With 46 Grand Slam titles between them, Djokovic and Nadal have defined an era of tennis excellence.

Their encounter at Paris 2024 may well be remembered as the final Olympic showdown between these two legends.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Djokovic to see if he can maintain this level of play and finally capture Olympic gold.

Meanwhile, tennis fans worldwide will cherish what might have been the last Olympic singles match for Rafael Nadal, a player who has left an indelible mark on the sport.